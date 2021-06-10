How much money does Adamari López have? 5 facts of his fortune

. Find out details about the fortune of Adamari López.

Adamari López, 50, born in the town of Humacao in Puerto Rico, is an outstanding actress and television presenter who has positioned herself as one of the most important personalities in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry. Currently, López is the host of the Telemundo show “Hoy Día”.

The Puerto Rican star began her artistic career at the age of six with her participation in the telenovela “Cristina Bazán”, a melodrama starring Johanna Rosaly and José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”. A short time later, he participated in television productions such as “Yo sé que mentía” and “Vivir para ti”.

Below we provide you with information about the fortune of Adamari López, how she has earned it and what her current projects are.

What you have to know:

1. Lopez’s net worth is $ 5 million

According to information reviewed by Celebrity Net Worth, Adamari López has a net worth of $ 5 million.

López is one of the highest paid women in the Spanish-speaking television industry, joining a select group of professionals such as Lili Estefan, Pamela Silva and María Celeste Arrarás.

The Puerto Rican-born television presenter has been part of Telemundo since 2012, which has allowed her to forge a consolidated working relationship with the television network that spends thousands of dollars annually for her talent.

2. Adamari López is Oprah Winfrey’s ambassador for the Spanish market

In January 2020, Adamari López became the first Latina ambassador for the weight control program Weight Watchers of the famous American journalist Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey would have disbursed millions of dollars for López to become an official ambassador for her program, according to the digital show “Chisme en Vivo”.

After the important alliance with Oprah, the fortune of the actress could exceed 5 million dollars.

As an ambassador for Weight Watchers, Adamari López mentors thousands of women who, like her, seek to lose weight for health reasons.

“Adamari López has joined WW and her mission is to lose weight. She is committed to being healthier for her benefit and that of her family, ”you can read on the official Weight Watchers website.

3. The star is one of the best known faces on Telemundo mornings

In July 2012, Adamari López joined the team of presenters of the morning show “Un Nuevo Día” on Telemundo. Since then, the star has been one of the most beloved and highest paid faces in the television network’s programming.

At present, López continues to lead the conduction of “Hoy Día”, a production that was originally called “Un Nuevo Día”.

Throughout her nine years as a Telemundo exclusive talent, Adamari López has earned the love and respect of the Spanish-speaking audience that has accompanied her in the most momentous moments of her life.

4. She has been a spokesperson for important brands

With millions of fans around the world, Adamari López has become one of the favorite spokespersons for important brands that seek to promote their newest products with original advertising strategies.

Hair Plus, Aveeno, Chevrolet, Amazon and Walmart are some of the brands that have turned to López in recent years to be a spokesperson for their products or services.

In her alliance with Aveeno, Adamari López was the first Latina woman to collaborate with the important personal care brand that has positioned itself as a leader in the US market.

“I am happy to be an ambassador for a brand that I have been using for many years. Collaborating with Aveeno makes me proud because they understand my needs, those of my family and also promote our well-being, ”said the star when announcing his agreement with Aveeno in 2017.

While it is true that López has an amazing net worth, a large percentage of the sum of money he has raised has been thanks to his important advertising agreements that reaffirm that he is one of the talents preferred by Hispanics in the United States.

5. She is an established actress

Before dedicating herself fully to her role as a television presenter, Adamari López studied acting and was part of important dramatic productions that positioned her as one of the most profitable actresses on television.

“Wild cat”, “Friends and rivals”, “Locura de amor”, “Alma de Hierro”, “Woman of wood” and “Camila” are some of the most representative melodramas in the artistic career of the actress of Puerto Rican origin.

After several years away from acting, López recently starred in “La Suerte de Ada,” the first Telemundo parody that was inspired by another production on the television network, “La Suerte de Loli.”