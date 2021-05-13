How much money do you have to have in the United States to be considered rich?

When you listen to the amounts of money that the richest men in the world have, especially those with fortunes in excess of $ 100 billion dollars, we do not imagine how much money it is and everything that could be done with fortunes like that.

However, it is not necessary to have such large amounts to be considered rich. According to the 2021 Schwab Modern Wealth Survey, the net worth that Americans consider a person must have to be considered wealthy is far less.

Most of the Americans say that to be considered “rich” in the US in 2021, you must have a net worth of $ 1.9 million.

The figure is less than the $ 2.6 million Americans felt they needed to have to be considered wealthy in 2020.

Expectations of wealth varied according to the age of the respondents. The following are the figures that each generation says they must have to be considered rich in 2021:

For Millennials (people between 24 and 39 years old), you should have $ 1.4 million.

The Generation X (respondents aged between 44 and 55), you must have $ 1.9 million.

And for Baby boomers (between 56 and 74 years old) you have to add $ 2.5 million.

The effects of the pandemic

For Schwab, the drop in net worth expectations could be due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the exercise, more than half of the 1,000 respondents, 53% to be exact, reported that they were financially affected by the pandemic.

About 1 in 5 reported that they were fired or suspended, while 26% reported that they suffered a reduction in wages or hours of work.

Another fact that stands out from the information published by CNBC Make It is that most Americans are far from the net worth of $ 1.9 million that is needed to be considered rich, because before the pandemic, The median U.S. household had a net worth of $ 748,800.

With information from CNBC Make It

