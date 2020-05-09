Players and sports institutions are not the only ones that have been seen financially affected by the football break. And it is that, like athletes, Liga MX referees have also suffered changes in your monthly income that have been conspicuously reflected in their daily lives.

A national football referee, according to the Goal portal, can win more than one hundred thousand pesos monthly. This depends on various factors, among which stand out whether he is a central judge or a fourth referee, if he is a standard bearer or if you have a FIFA badge, among others.

The Liga MX referees that they do manage a FIFA badge has a fixed salary of 33 thousand pesos for 27 thousand 400 of those they don’t have it. In addition, the central judge adds 38 thousand for each check made at the tournament. In other words, if a referee whistles three games a month, adding the fixed salary they have, they would reach between 141,400 and 147,000 pesos.

The Final Referee Team is back in the #LIGABancomerMX! César Arturo Ramos will be the Central Referee of the match, accompanied by José Luis Camargo and Marcos Quintero as Assistant Referees, who today say goodbye to arbitration; its Official Room will be Jorge Rojas. pic.twitter.com/rywDH6JgQ3 – AMA Referees (@AMArbitros) December 16, 2018

Right now, and with the alleged 75 percent reduction that the journalist would have mentioned David Medrano previously, the Liga MX referees would be getting only the monthly fixed salary they receive, amount not reprehensible despite the stoppage of soccer in Mexico.

The uncertainty remains because, as of today, a statement has not been released to specify whether Clausura 2020 will end. However, different leagues worldwide have started to return to training, which means an air of hope for the Aztec football,