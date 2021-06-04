How much money do Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul make from their boxing match?

During his career, Floyd Mayweather changed his nickname from ‘Pretty Boy’ (used in its early years) to ‘Money’. It was no coincidence and it is that everything the former world boxing champion touches makes him oror. He did it when he was active (he became a world champion in five different divisions and was considered the best pound for pound for years), when he returned to fight Conor McGregor (it is estimated that he made 100 million dollars and set the best undefeated record of the history of boxing: 50-0), in an exhibition in Japan (he won nine million for 138 “of lawsuit) and he has repeated it for his duel, also of a playful nature, against Logan Paul this Sunday in Miami.

As the fight is for exhibition there will be no official bags (when they are professional combat the Commissions of each state publish the bags of each fighter) and you have to heed the rumors and the words of the protagonists. In Mayweather’s case, it was he himself who gave a figure. ‘Money ‘hopes that the duel against the Youtuber will generate him 100 million dollars, a figure much higher than what “could enter a normal combatFloyd claimed that fighting a twelve-round world top le could bring in 35 million dollars. The difference is remarkable and that’s why it justifies this show.

For his part, much less is known about Logan Paul. The Youtuber, according to different sources in the United States, could take around 20 million dollars for the duel. Obviously, compared to what Mayweather will pocket it is little, but it is much more than the vast majority of active fighters can get for a fight. Additionally, his brother Jake is estimated to have earned $ 690,000 for facing Ben Askren in a professional lawsuit in April. The difference is remarkable.