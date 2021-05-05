How much money could Bill Gates’ wife get in her divorce



According to the divorce petition, Bill and Melinda are already living apart.

Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images

Despite having a 27-year marriage, billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they would divorce. Each one made this announcement separately through their Twitter accounts.

Although the causes of the divorce were not specified, the couple said their marriage is hopelessly broken. It should be noted that Bill and Melinda will remain co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and will continue to work together to set the direction of the organization, a spokesperson said, according to Forbes.

At the moment, it is not clear how the couple will divide their assets or if they signed a prenuptial agreement, but due to the size of Bill Gates’ fortune, the division will likely be one of the largest divorce agreements in history.

Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, is worth $ 130.5 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world today.

In 1995, just one year after marrying Melinda, Bill Gates became the richest person in the world for the first time, reaching a fortune of $ 12.9 billion.

Bill and Melinda and asked the court to divide their assets under the terms of the separation contract, but details of that contract were not disclosed. The divorce filing does not mention a prenuptial agreement, but that does not mean they do not have one as they are not required to disclose everything in the filing.

Notably, Washington state, where the Gates family resides, is a community-owned state. That means that all assets acquired by either party during a marriage are considered communal and generally money and property are divided equally during divorce in the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

Although in Washington, couples can agree to divide their assets in a way that is fair and equitable, which can result in agreements that are not necessarily 50/50.

If Bill and Melinda decided to split the fortune equally, Melinda would have a fortune of $ 65.250 million..

