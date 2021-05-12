how much money continues to generate after his death – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The December 9, 2012, a plane crash caused the singer’s sudden death Mexican-American Jenni Rivera, at age 43. On the night of December 8 of that year, he had just given a concert at the Moneterrey arena, in the northern state of Nuevo León, which was attended by some 17 thousand people, to whom he sang for four hours.

When she got off the stage, her label was waiting to give her a Gold and Platinum Record for the high sales that had left his album The same great lady. He was also a coach of the successful television show Mexico’s voice.

When his plane crashed in the early morning of December 9 in the Sierra Madre Oriental, in the municipality of Iturbide, in Nuevo León, the population of Mexico and part of the United States was shocked. Many things have arisen since that day, more than 8 years ago.

In 2017, a judge ordered that the families of the people accompanying Jenni on the plane that crashed be compensated with 10 million dollars. It is about Arturo Rivera Ruíz; the pilots Miguel Pérez Soto and Alessandro Torres Álvarez, the lawyer Mario Macías Pacheco, the makeup artist Jacob Yebale and the hairdresser Jorge Armando Sánchez.The singer died when she was in one of the best moments of her career (ig: jennirivera)

When “The Diva of the Band”, as she was known, died, she had amassed a fortune of about 25 million dollars, concentrated in the company Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE), which encompassed her television shows, clothing, fragrances, and cosmetics, all run by her sister Rosie, who was the executor and who until 2014 increased the amount to 300 million.

Rosie even declared that everything that was worked in the JRE company was for the children of the deceased singer, except for “Chiquis ”Rivera, who was left out of the will due to differences he had with his mother. Despite this, Rosie did not abandon her and gave her a job within the company, where she received a salary equal to hers.

The specialized magazine Forbes produces a list of wealthy people who have already passed away, called List of the Rich Dead, since 2001. Of more than 50 celebrities who have appeared, only five have been women, actresses Marilyn Monroe Y Elizabeth taylor, pin-up model and Playboy girl Bettie Page, and singer-songwriters Jenni Rivera and Whitney Houston.

In 2013, after his death, Rivera produced posthumous income from record sales and from his autobiography. According to Forbes, between June 2012 and June 2013, Jenni Rivera’s companies generated some seven million dollars. After his death, it was also learned that in just one year he sold 880,000 records, almost the same as during his entire life as a singer. Jenni Rivera is one of the 5 women who appear on the Forbes list called the Rich Dead List. (Photo by Todd Williamson / Invision / AP, File)

Jenni also had a mansion located in Encino, California, in the United States, which was sold to Jessica Simpson’s ex-husband for $ 4 million. Also, after her death, two biographical series of the singer were produced, Her name was Dolores, the Jenni I knew (Univision) and Jenni Rivera: mariposa de barrio (Telemundo).

The series made by Univisión was made without the support of the family of the deceased singer, which caused a lawsuit to the television network stating that it had defamatory scenes. The demand was for 10 million dollars for compensation of damages.

Rosie resigns as executor

Michael Rivera, one of the five children of Jenni Rivera, it is not yet clear who will take over the management of his mother and the fact is that his aunt, Rosie, recently resigned from this position, who inherited it after the unexpected death of “La Diva de la Banda”.

Last weekend Jenni Rivera’s younger sister posted on his Instagram account and on his YouTube channel, a video where she explained what were the reasons that led her to make the difficult decision of abandon the task that the Mexican regional singer entrusted to him in his will, because In addition to managing her assets, the 39-year-old businesswoman became CEO of the “Diva” brand. Jenni’s younger sister resigned from being her executor. (Photo: @rosierivera, @ jennirivera / Instagram)

After the controversy that was unleashed in the media by the news spread by Rosie, the plastic artist Michael Marín answered some questions for the program Suelta la sopa, where he gave his opinion on what is happening around his family and assured that for the moment they have not thought about which person will occupy the vacant position.

“I can’t say much about it, we have to get together and talk about it but we don’t have anyone in mind, we have to see who is the most suitable person for the job, “he said.

However, detailed what are the main qualities that the person who accepts the position must have, in particular, he said it has to be someone with trajectory in business management and that he knows the figure that the singer represents to this day. The artist too He stated that the new executor will not be him or any of his siblings, because they haven’t talked about it seriously.

“A business story, not someone who’s just starting out, but also someone who understands who my mom is. I don’t know who will be willing to do it, definitely I will not be me or any of my brothers until now “he declared.

Source: Infobae