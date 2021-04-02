How much is the fortune of Luis Miguel, one of the richest celebrities in Mexico – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

According to estimates from the Celebrity Net Work site, the equity of “El Sol de México” is valued at 180 million dollars. Such data would make him one of the richest celebrities in the country.

The 50-year-old singer-songwriter is world-renowned for performing songs belonging to vast musical genres, among which the ballads, pop, boleros, tangos and the Mexican regional stand out. Notably Many of his songs have been very successful, which is why Luis Miguel has received several awards from the music industry over almost four decades. Some of them include around six Latin Grammy Awards, as well as several Platinum and Gold Records.

The fortune that the artist has amassed includes the money collected during his tours and concerts, record sales worldwide, as well as royalties received from copyrights. Some Latin American media have also shown interest in the value of their assets and have conducted research on which have been the most successful albums in sales of “The Sun of Mexico “, as is the case of the newspaper El Comercio, from Peru, which indicated that, Worldwide, more than 15 million copies of the album “Romance”, released in 1991, have been sold.During his musical career, the singer has been the recipient of several music industry awards (Photo: Twitter @ cristinawsalido)

In addition, the interpreter of “La Inconditional” has added to his fortune the success of the popular biographical series of Netflix in which some aspects of his life that were not talked about frequently are exposed, such as his conflictive relationship with his father, Luis Rey, which was marked by violence, abuse, exploitation and manipulation.

Some media specialized in lifestyle and entertainment have claimed that the singer-songwriter earned approximately $ 5 million for allowing the platform to streaming tell his life through the series made up of 13 episodes. However, there is no official information that confirms that “El Sol de México” earned such amount in the form of royalties for the production of the entertainment giant globally.

Luis Miguel’s bioseries won first place in the edition “Monsters of Marketing” published every year by Expansión magazine due to the media impact it had in 2018, since that same year the series led the conversation on social networks for 13 consecutive weeks with the release of each of the episodes on the platform. According to the series, Luisito Rey (left, played by actor Óscar Jaenada) got in the way of Luis Miguel and Mariana’s relationship (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix managed to rebound again the career of the artist who, previous years, was the subject of controversy due to his alleged bankruptcy, his weight gain, the cancellation of concerts and the debts with the tax authorities after not paying his taxes for three years, as well as the 6 million 500 thousand dollars that he owed to “El Potrillo”, Alejandro Fernández.

In an interview with the evening program Ventaneando, Carlos Bremer, one of the most recognized businessmen in the country due to his participation in the reality show Shark Tank Mexico, assured that he has also been at the forefront of the repositioning of the career of Luis MigueHe commented that “they asked me if I could make a plan on how I could revive this great idol (…) it seems that he has already gotten rid of almost all debts and I also congratulate him on that”.

Source: Infobae