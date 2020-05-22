As you may already know, the tourism industry is one of the most severely punished in these months that the coronavirus pandemic has been present, as we previously shared, only in the travel segment, the World Travel and Tourism Council , estimates that 75 million jobs and up to 2.1 trillion dollars in income will be lost globally, particularly in the case of Mexico, it is estimated that up to 114 jobs are lost every hour within the tourism sector in the country. The bad news for the firms involved in this segment is that all future scenarios do not look positive at all, although it is worth noting that there are some that are worse than others.

In the case of international tourist arrivals globally, for this year there are 3 scenarios that show what the future of the tourism sector could be like once the borders are reopened and travel restrictions are removed. These scenarios were projected by the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations, and in the graph of this day we share them with you.

The first of these, highlighted by the green dotted line, is the one that shows us how much tourist arrivals would drop internationally if the restrictions were removed in July. According to the information, the drop would be 58 percent, which represents 610 million people.

The second scenario, highlighted in yellow, is the one that would occur if travel restrictions were lifted in September. In this case, the fall would be 70 percent, which is equivalent to about 400 million people.

Finally, in the worst-case scenario estimated by the organization, if the restrictions were eliminated in December, the fall would be 78 percent, which would be equivalent to only 320 million people who could be traveling for tourism purposes. These falls undoubtedly represent an important difference if we consider that last year alone the number of international arrivals reached almost 1.5 billion people.

Receive the charts of the day with the most important marketing news.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299