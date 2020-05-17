Fiber is the most magical essential nutrient when it comes to losing weight, it is therefore important to ensure the correct daily intake. Its correct consumption is one of the best allies to prevent degenerative diseases such as obesity, diabetes, intestinal diseases and heart conditions.

The correct fiber intake is one of the basic principles for lose weight healthy and also to enjoy a better digestion and intestinal health. Fiber is a essential nutrient for the body who intervenes in important functions and above all it is vital to prevent and combat some diseases such as high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, various heart diseases and constipation; however the reality is that in general we don’t consume all the fiber we really need.

exist various sources what do they talk about the wonders of correct fiber intake, such is the case of the work he has done Keri Gans author of the famous book The Small Change Diet who claims that fiber is the closest thing to a magic ingredient to lose weight, it is therefore vital to start with understand the amounts the body needs daily and of course about the main natural sources to obtain it.

The million dollar question How much fiber should we consume per day?

According to dietary guidelines that have been established between 2015 to 2020 and according to information disclosed by Mayo Clinic, the women they must ensure an intake from 21-25 grams of fiber a day; the mens they should try to eat 30-38 grams daily. The reality is that an average amount of 25 grams of fiber It is the equivalent of 7 apples or 12 cups of broccoli or 7 and a half cups of oatmeal, I imagine that few people so strictly comply with this consumption and in many times it happens because it is a topic that in general we don’t give it that much importance.

How does fiber help us in weight loss?

There is simple principle about fiber created by various nutrition specialists who says “The more fiber you consume, the more satisfied you will feel” and it’s actually a great habit that avoid cravings and anxiety about eatingNow it is important that let’s guarantee this fiber consumption through the whole food intake (not fiber supplements) in this way we ensure that this type of fiber goes digest much more slowly than simple carbohydrates. It is quite simple, the fuller you feel thanks to the intake of healthy, fiber-packed foodsthose will be less tempting cravings between meals and in general naturally you will eat less and better.

Another of the wonderful benefits of consciously monitor our fiber consumption is that the foods that contain it the most, such as fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, are full of other nutrients that greatly benefit the body. So when we rely on meet our daily fiber intake it is very likely that we will choose consume better food and also we will stop thinking about calories, when we eat healthy and balanced this becomes an aspect to some extent irrelevant.

How can you consume the 30 grams of average fiber per day?

Although in the case of men are estimated to require slightly more fiber, experts point out that considering eating 25 to 30 grams of fiber a day is a good habit which applies to both women and men. Now that we know about the average amount it’s time to create a strategy to achieve it, the best recommendation is distribute fiber portions at all meals and snacks of the day, you will soon make it part of your lifestyle.

To reach the goal of 25 grams of fiber per day it is important to consider that each meal should include at least 8 grams of fiber, some good recommendations is to eat snacks that are easy and help you meet your daily requirement, for example eat like snack a pear or half an avocado will be giving us about 6 grams of fiber each Nothing bad!

Recommendations of the richest fiber foods:

Lentils: In general, the legume family stands out for its high fiber and protein content, in the case of lentils they are wonderful since only half a cup provides 7.8 grams of fiber. They are also a complete, generous and very versatile food since you can prepare them in many ways: in soups, creams, salads, puree or as a garnish.

High fiber bran cereal: One of the best allies for start a heavy day is to consume this cereal It is perfect to combine with yogurt, milk, fruit and other cereals. It is perfect and very rich in fiber since half a cup provides 9.1 grams of fiber.

White beans: Another star in the legume family with a spectacular fiber content, half a cup provides 9.6 grams. Too they are most versatile and it is always a good option to add them in soups and salads.

Artichokes: Not only are they rich in fiber, they are considered a powerful diuretic It also helps the body to release everything it does not need. Try consume them whole, add them in salads, soups and as an ingredient in pizza, half a cup provides 7.2 grams of fiber.

Raspberries: Consider them as part of the snacks that cannot be missing from your listthey are not only rich in fiber, is it so full of antioxidants and are very low in calories. One cup contains 8 grams of fiber They are perfect!

Pistaches: A really special and healthy dried fruit, are associated with benefits for heart health and weight loss. Wonderful as a snack, to add in salads or to make a delicious pesto, they contain 6 grams of fiber per serving

.