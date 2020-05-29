Swiss tennis player Roger Federer leads the annual ranking of highest-paid athletes in the world, beating footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, while the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has become the highest paid female athlete in history, according to the classic ranking of the economic magazine Forbes.

In this way, the Basel player debuts at the top of the list of 100 athletes and, For the first time, a tennis player has been in first place since the start of the list in 1990. Federer rises from fifth place last year thanks to the 106.3 million dollars (95.79 million euros) earned in the last 12 months.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused salary cuts in the traditional number one on the list, footballers. Thus, Portuguese Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains in second place with $ 105 million in earnings, while FC Barcelona player Leo Messi drops from first to third place.

The ‘Top 5’ is completed by Paris Saint-Germain Neymar footballer and Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James, with 95.5 and 88.2 million dollars respectively.

Absolute record in women’s sports

On the other hand, the Japanese Naomi Osaka, with 37.4 million dollars (33.70 million euros), has become the highest-paid female athlete in history, beating the American Serena Williams, which previously had the highest income in the world. Despite the significant gap with the highest-paid men’s sport. Osaka’s lucrative deal with Nike, which paid him more than $ 10 million last year, is just one of many deals he’s signed, between Procter & Gamble, All Nippon Airways and Nissin.

Osaka (number 29) and Williams (number 33) are the only women featured in this year’s Forbes ranking; It is the highest female representation on the list since 2016, when Williams herself and Russia’s Maria Sharapova were listed.

You may also like:

Federer’s enigmatic message: “I don’t see a reason to train”

.