How much exercise should you do to get your blood pressure under control?

Have a good cardiovascular health It is a long-distance race that should start as early as youth with exercise routines of moderate intensity to reduce the chances of developing hypertension or high blood pressure, a condition that can lead to heart attack and stroke, as well as dementia later in life.

So far, guidelines such as those of the WHO indicate that adults should perform a minimum of two and a half hours of moderate intensity exercise each week to prevent this pathology, an amount that is not sufficient, as evidenced by new research conducted by the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF).

According to the findings of this study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, increase exercise up to five hours a week it can protect against hypertension in middle age, especially if it is maintained in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

“Adolescents and those in their early 20s can be physically active, but these patterns change with age“, says in a statement epidemiologist Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, one of the authors of this study.

To carry out this work, the researchers studied some 5,000 adults aged 18 to 30 for a period of 30 years. Participants were asked about their exercise habits, medical history, smoking, and alcohol consumption, and their blood pressure and weight, as well as cholesterol and triglycerides, were monitored.

Likewise, for data analysis, the participants were grouped into four categories, by race (black and white) and sex (men and women).

In general terms, in both men and women, white and black, the physical activity levels plummeted from ages 18 to 40, rates of hypertension increased and physical activity continued to decline in subsequent decades.

For researchers, this suggests that lyoung adulthood it is an important point in which to intervene to prevent hypertension in middle age.

“Almost half of our participants in young adulthood had suboptimal levels of physical activity, which was significantly associated with onset of hypertension, which indicates that we must raise the minimum standard for physical activity, “explains lead study author Jason Nagata, a UCSF expert in young adult medicine.

When the researchers observed that 17.9% of the participants who did moderate exercise for at least five hours a week during early adulthood, twice the recommended minimum, they found that the probability of developing hypertension was 18% lower than for those who exercised for less than five hours a week. The probability was even lower for 11.7% of the participants who maintained their exercise habits until the age of 60.

For Nagata, this sends a clear message: In routine checkups, doctors should not only check their patients’ blood pressure, glucose or lipid profiles, but also ask about physical activity that are making. In parallel, Nagata is committed to carrying out intervention programs in schools, universities, churches, workplaces and community organizations.

“This could especially be the case after high school, when opportunities for physical activity decrease as young adults transition to college, work and parenting and free time erodes, “Nagata concludes.