Guillermina Valdés, outraged by a negative comment about her loved ones (Instagram)

Guillermina Valdés and Marcelo Tinelli they separated in full quarantine, after eight years of relationship and a son in common, Lawrence. The popular driver announced the news this Sunday through his official Instagram account: “With Guillermina we are going through a crisis and we have decided to separate. We feel that it is the best for both of us, and we will share a wonderful and loved son, who will always have his parents present. ”

The businesswoman always had a low profile and this time she only made a brief comment regarding her separation in dialogue with Gente. « The reality is that Marce already said what we had to say and we are going to go through this process, which is very intimate and personal, with a lot of love and respect, as was our relationship, » he explained.

Marcelo Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés separated after eight years of being together (Photo: Instagram)

Before the breakup was known, Guillermina had published a photo of her youngest son in pajamas with a reflection on this isolation: “I don’t usually show my children on the networks, but I wanted to share this moment. Quarantining … and going from boredom to boredom (I tell you this will make you a more creative person). Mom of 4 trying to bring wisdom to the matter … Force mothers.

This post had more than 1500 comments of all kinds, some positive and others very negative, such as the case of a follower who wrote: “I was dark-skinned! At what point do you have hair and eyebrows that color? Quarantine or follow in the family’s footsteps? Surgeries, tattoos and ink at an early age because they are not accepted as they are? «

Valdés was surprised by this opinion and decided to answer him: “Oh my God !! What a horror this comment … he turned blond, what do I know why? For the sun, for the genes, no idea … How much evil certain people have. All my children changed their hair color at some point … Anyway, the head of certain people is incredible, unthinkable » Ángel de Brito captured this exchange and published it on Twitter, to support the businesswoman.

The businesswoman published a tender photo of Lolo, but was surprised by the criticism (Instagram)

Although no other member of the family spoke about it, Cande Tinelli -one of the daughters of the president of San Lorenzo- made a mysterious publication on Instagram. « Time. Everything. Madness ”, wrote the designer, accompanied by a selfie of her.

Marcelo and Guillermina began their romance in 2012, when she had just separated from Sebastián Ortega. At the age of two, Lorenzo, his son, arrived and the love seemed to have been fully entrenched. However, throughout the relationship they had to face some ups and downs. In 2015 they starred in a distancing, which only lasted a few days.

Late last year, the ShowMatch driver expressed in an interview how in love he was with the model and how happy he was with his assembled family. “The possibility is always there. I feel already married. I don’t know if in 2020. We both feel a lot of love, we have formed a beautiful family, we love and care for each other. The chance is always there. It would be a nice confirmation ”he had declared.

Now both decided to put an end to the relationship, but on good terms. In this way, they join the list of celebrities who separated during this quarantine, such as Mariano Martínez and Camila Cavallo, Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra, Laurita Fernández and Nicolás Cabré, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Juan Martín del Potro, among others.

Guillermina’s forceful response to a follower

I KEPT READING

La Chilindrina recalled the fateful moment when Chespirito announced that her character was no longer

From the disappointment of an empty cantobar to filling Luna Park: the incredible story of Fernando Samartin, the Sandro impersonator

“Bake Off”: in a very even definition, Samanta and Damián went on to the grand final

Recitals, films, plays and television shows: everything we missed due to compulsory isolation