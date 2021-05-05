How much ETH will be issued? Justin Drake calculates the maximum supply in Ethereum

Key facts:

With the merger between the current blockchain and Ethereum 2.0, ether would go deflationary.

A narrative shift is observed regarding the role of Ethereum and its native cryptocurrency.

120 million ethers (ETH). This would be the maximum supply of Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, according to Justin Drake’s calculations.

The Ethereum Foundation researcher made this prediction public days ago on his Twitter account. There he clarified that this is his most conservative forecast. Other possible emission maximums, according to his analysis, would be around 118 or 119 million.

Drake considers that this maximum will be reached with the merge of the current blockchain with that of Ethereum 2.0. Then the currency would start to shrink by burning tokens and that is why he refers to that number as “peak supply.”

For its calculations, the developer considered that ETH supply at the time of analysis was 115,620,035 ethers. This is debatable because, as CriptoNoticias has reported, there is no single method to calculate how many ethers have been issued and the figures may vary slightly.

For example, at the time of writing, CoinMarketCap reports that there are 115,746,304 ETH, while for CoinGecko this number is 115,746,571.

Drake estimates that the maximum supply that the Ethereum cryptocurrency will have will be almost 120 million ethers.

Narrative shift on Ethereum: from fuel to money

Drake, in his publication, compares the emission of ether, which in version 2.0 of the network would be deflationary, with that of bitcoin (BTC). There will be no more than 21 million BTC, but, unlike ETH, there is no pre-established model of reducing the supply of the first cryptocurrency.

The researcher accompanies the comparison with a graph in which qualifies BTC as “sonic” money and ETH as “ultrasonic” money.

Bitcoin has an inelastic supply, while the supply of ether will decrease with the burning of commissions.

The fact that members of the Ethereum Foundation itself refer to ETH as money implies a change of narrative in the community. Gone are the days when ether was said to be “just fuel for smart contracts.” Now, there are those who consider it money.

So believes, for example, developer Evan Van Ness, host of the Week in Ethereum podcast, who on several occasions he referred to ether as a good store of value.

Arash Ghaemi, strategy director of the investment company Two Prime, spoke in the same vein on April 30. For him, ETH is a better store of value than BTC.

Among other reasons, the executive says that this is so because he has already demonstrated it with the price increase of more than 85,000% since its launch in 2015. In the same period, the increase in the price of BTC was close to 20,000%.

Ghaemi also mentions that Much of the ETH supply is not on trading platforms, but is blocked, either by Ethereum 2.0 validators or decentralized finance protocols (DeFi).

In addition, the strategist maintains that large institutional investors could reach Ethereum, as happened with bitcoin. The fact that new investment funds in ETH are emerging, would facilitate this adoption on a large scale.

Ghaemi considers that these causes are what would lead to the price of ether being able, one day, to be definitively decoupled from that of bitcoin and not be affected by its fluctuations, as is usually the case.

Among those who do not believe that ether can one day replace bitcoin as an ideal store of value, a common argument is that of the constant changes in ETH’s monetary policy. For them, the immutability of bitcoin issuance is one of its main strengths, as it offers predictability and certainty to investors.

For example, in the words of artificial intelligence specialist Mark Saroufim, “Ethereum’s supply is unclear and its monetary policy changes too often to be a store of value.” For him, “the basic protocols” of something that pretends to be a store of value, “should be boring.”