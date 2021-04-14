How much does Walmart charge to cash the stimulus check?



Last year stimulus check cashers collected a total of $ 66 million in commissions.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent more than 156 million economic impact payments worth $ 372 billion since the third round of impact assistance began on March 12. Of these, more than 20 million payments were sent as paper checks that were received in the mail.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) estimates that some 7.1 million American households, about 5%, they don’t have a bank account, so many will have to find other ways to cash the stimulus check.

In New York alone, just over 354,000 households do not have a bank account, which is equivalent to 11 percent of city residents.

There are different ways to cash your stimulus check, however, you should bear in mind that in some cases they will charge you a commission and in some establishments it will be high. It is estimated that a family of four could lose up to $ 127 just trying to cash the stimulus check.

On the contrary, if you prefer not to open a bank account, ask the bank of your choice what fees it charges and if it has a money limit.

Walmart is an option

If you don’t have a bank account, Walmart has provided a couple of solutions for you to cash your stimulus checks. Please note that this service is not free and you will have to pay a small fee.

Walmart offers a service to cash your government-issued stimulus check of up to $ 5,000. The retail store will charge you a $ 4 fee to cash a stimulus check of up to $ 1,000..

On average Walmart charges an $ 8 fee to cash a stimulus check between $ 1,000 and $ 5,000 dollars.

What do I need to cash my stimulus check at Walmart?

In order to cash your check, you will need to bring it along with identification to the Walmart customer service desk or money service center.

A debit card

You can also deposit your stimulus money on a Walmart MoneyCard. Acquiring a store card will cost you $ 1. It is a low-priced, reloadable, prepaid debit card that you can use to make electronic purchases everywhere Visa and Mastercard debit cards are accepted.

Please note that the MoneyCard has a monthly fee of $ 5.94. However, the fee does not apply if you deposit at least $ 1,000 dollars on your card.

You can withdraw money free of charge at Walmart MoneyCenters branches and at the customer service department. But it exists a commission of $ 2.50 for each withdrawal of money at other ATMs and a fee of $ 0.50 cents for each balance inquiry at the teller machine.

Last year about 3 million first aid paper checks passed through check cashers who cashed a total of $ 66 million in fees, according to research by the Brookings Institution.

