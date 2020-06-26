The DGT continues with the intention of reducing the maximum speed in the cities and there are different open debates.

The General Directorate of Traffic continues with its campaign to lower the speed limit in cities to lower traffic levels, reduce accidents, reduce environmental noise and improve both the quality of life and the mobility of its citizens. Making use of their social networks, the DGT insists on lowering the maximum speed in the city, but how much?

Traffic advocates establishing a generic limit of 30 km / h in Spanish cities. This is a measure that would not affect the entire urban territory, only those streets that have a lane for each direction of traffic. For this, the 80/20 Law would follow: 20% of the roads are in charge of supporting 80% of the traffic, but they are main arteries with two or more lanes or perimeter rings in which the limitation would continue to be 50 km / h. It is in the remaining 80% where this reduction would apply since they only accumulate 20% of the traffic.

To achieve this, the DGT is committed to a general mobility strategy that is based on a number of reasons. And is that setting a limit of 30 km / h in cities is not a whim. The World Health Organization (WHO) carried out a study in 2009 on accidents and speed in which one of the main conclusions revealed that the risk of losing life in an accident is reduced (at least) five times if the speed of the vehicle that hits is 30 instead of 50 km / h.

The # Cities30 have their why 👇

1️⃣ The risk of dying of a pedestrian in a collision at 30 km / h is 5 times less than 50.

2️⃣ Reduces noise, pollution and traffic jams.

3️⃣Improves coexistence and sustainable mobility. 👉 https://t.co/6bk7fd3smU#MejorMásDespacio💟 pic.twitter.com/prxrhWVvmP – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) June 17, 2020

Why at 30 km / h?

It is not the only reason that the General Directorate of Traffic argues for insisting on the benefits of slower driving through cities. This is how cities would improve from the point of view of Traffic:

Risk of dying: The chances that a pedestrian will lose his life in a traffic accident can be reduced by 90% when the driver is traveling at 30 km / h instead of 50 km / h and by 75% when driving at 40 km / h.

Fewer jams: traffic is smoother by balancing the driving speeds of all vehicles.

Pedestrians and cyclists: At 30 km / h these buses could safely mix with motorized traffic.

Pedestrian safety systems: some cars have this equipment, which is more effective at speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km / h.

Safer behavior: At this speed, there is greater social exchange between drivers and pedestrians, something that helps the former to behave more safely than the latter.

Noise: According to a report by the DKV Institute, the noise would go from 33% to 6%.

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions: circulating at 30 km / h, levels can be reduced by around 10 or 15%.

Cities that already circulate at 30 km / h

Within our geography we already find regions in which the maximum speed at which you have to circulate in your cities has been reduced. In Madrid and in Bilbao This limit already works in 80% of its streets, which have a single lane in the same direction. For its part, other towns such as Zaragoza, San Sebastián, Vitoria, Valencia, Barcelona or Seville, among others, have applied it in many of its neighborhoods and in the historic centers.

This article was published in Autobild by Elena Sanz Bartolomé.