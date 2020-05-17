How much does it cost to travel from Mexico City to Guanajuato? Unknown Mexico

If you are scheduling your next vacation to a tourist destination, here we bring you the information for you to consider how much traveling, starting from Mexico City and arriving at the city considered the cradle of the country’s independence, Guanajuato.

Transportation to Guanajuato

To get to the city you can do it on a Primera Plus brand bus with a price of $ 612.00 per person and duration of 5 hours. and on the ETN line $ 835.00 per seat and duration of 5 hours and 15 min.

How much does it cost if you go in a private vehicle? Consider that you will make a trip of 4 hours and will travel 370 kilometers, the approximate cost of fuel is $ 700 to $ 1100.00 depending on the vehicle and fees for booths are $ 396.00.

Places to visit in Guanajuato

Guanajuato Mummies Museum.

This famous museum located on the Esplanade of the Municipal Pantheon exhibits more than 100 mummies and has explanatory videos.

It has a Schedule from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 18:00 from Friday to Sunday

Rate. Adults $ 85.00, students and teachers $ 50.00, Children over 1.20 of height $ 50.00, Adults of 60 years previously accredited $ 25.00, Children under 1.20 and with different capacities Free.

Guanajuato regional museum Alhóndiga de granaditas.

Building built in the late eighteenth century, in times of the viceroyalty, originally used as a warehouse and grain trade in Guanajuato.

Its hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

General admission cost $ 75.00

Don Quixote iconographic museum

Precinct founded in 1987 by the collector Eulalio Ferrer Rodríguez, which houses a collection of different types of pieces by different artists, with motifs alluding to the work of Miguel de Cervantes and Saavedra, Don Quixote de la Mancha.

Its entry cost is:

Teachers, students and INAPAM with valid credential $ 10.00

Holidays $ 30.00

Its hours are Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It was founded in the native house of the artist Diego Rivera, in September 1975.

It has a schedule from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

General admission cost $ 25.00

Mexican student children, INAPAM with valid credential $ 10.00

Guanajuato gastronomy

Among the main dishes to try are:

Mining Enchiladas: made with fried tortillas stuffed with cheese and dipped in guajillo chili sauce, accompanied by potatoes and carrots

San Miguel de Allende Style Lunch

Las Nieves by Dolores Hidalgo

Gorditas from Atotonilco

Calaya de Celaya

If you want to stay in this city, you can find accommodation ranging from $ 360 to $ 1,300 depending on the amenities.

