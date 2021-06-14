How much does it cost to telecommute from home with the new electricity rates?

On June 1, the new electricity rates, which consist of different time slots. This especially affects those who are telecommuting from home, and depending on the type of working day, the price may be higher or lower.

There are 3 time slots to consider:

Stretch of rush hour: from 10-14h and from 18-22h from Monday to Friday. The price per kWh consumed is about 0.133118 euros. Stretch of flat time: from 8-10am, from 14-18h and from 22-24h from Monday to Friday. The price per kWh consumed is about 0.041772 euros. Stretch of off-peak time: from 0 a.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays nationals. The price per kWh consumed is around 0.006001 euros.

How much does it cost you to telecommute from home? Well, it depends on whether you use a laptop, a desktop computer, if you do it with the air conditioning … Also depends on whether the day it is intensive or if you take a break to eat.

To know the expense, Smart Business has calculated the average consumption of each computer: 50 W if it is portable, 220 W if it is desktop. With this, you just have to pass the numbers to the calculator and the average of what it means for our pockets to telework at home with the new electricity rates will come out.

How will the rules of this new electricity rate affect your teleworking? The answer, in the video above.