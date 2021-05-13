How much does it cost to obtain a driving license in Spain in 2021 | Motor

Now that the restrictions due to the pandemic are loosening, you may consider getting your driver’s license. Let’s see what it costs in 2021, so that you can count what you have to save …

In many countries there are no driving schools, or they are not compulsory. Someone else can teach you how to drive, and you just have to pass the test.

In Spain it is mandatory to sign up for a driving school, and although many see it as a way to charge us an additional tax, the truth is that it is the best way to learn to drive. The figures indicate this: Spain has one of the lowest road mortality rates in Europe.

If you have thought get your driving license in 2021You have to be clear about how much you are going to spend, to save that money or ask for a loan from the bank, if necessary. Our colleague Elena Sanz from Auto Bild has been updating the average rates for 2021 according to data collected by OCU and Facua, so here we have all the information.

Keep in mind that in Spain there are more than 9,000 driving schools, and each one has its own rates. There is quite a bit of price freedom in this regard.

What’s more the differences between localities are very important. In big cities it costs up to twice as much to get your driving license.

Enrollment

The average price of the registration is 200 euros. But it is a highly variable value. There are driving schools that give it away in promotions, and others charge more than 300 euros.

Theoretical classes

The average cost of the classes to learn the theory is 203 euros. To that we must add the cost of the material, which adds up to 13 euros. You will save it if the theoretical classes are online.

Practical classes

On average, each practical class costs about 25 euros. But here the city where you live intervenes. The price varies between 20 and 40 euros for each class.

Psychotechnical examination

All aspiring drivers are required to take a physical exam to verify that they can drive. The average price is about 35 euros, but depending on the locality it costs between 12 and 60 euros.

Traffic rates

If you want to take the exams you will have to pay a traffic fee that costs 93.12 euros, and this is a fixed value. It gives you the right to present yourself to two exams. If you suspend them, you must pay again.

Expenses of processing or management of the file

Finally, it is possible that some driving school will charge you for processing the file. On average this expense amounts to 45 euros, but according to the site some give it away, or you only have to pay it if for some reason you do not take the exam and want to do it another day.

The bad drink: we add up all the expenses

Now is the time to check how much does a driving license cost in Spain in 2021.

The price will depend on the practical classes you need to pass.

Pass the two exams the first time and give 15 practical classes: 665.54 euros. Suspend three times between both tests: 800 euros. The price goes up because you have to renew the enrollment and give more practical classes. Pass the theory on the first and the practical on the third attempt: 1,482 euros. It is the worst scenario because you have to process a new file and give more practical classes.

As we have commented, these are average prices. Depending on the city, there is a difference of 106%.

The most affordable places are Granada (429 euros), A Coruña (429 euros) and Badajoz (499 euros). The most expensive place to get your card is Murcia, where the average cost reaches 933 euros.