How much does it cost to move in 2021 | Life

If you plan to move in the near future, you should know the things to take into account when hiring a move.

In 2021, despite the pandemic, or precisely because of it, many people have moved house, or has considered doing so. Either to change of scene or because this last year they have saved money, and can afford a better house.

When you change house you have to carry out A move, a process that can be tedious and tedious. Few people have the luxury of doing their own move, as it requires people and owning a van or truck, so you have to hire a moving service.

Our colleague Héctor Chamizo from Business Insider has been researching the issue, and he tells us what to take into account, and how much is it worth to make a move in 2021.

The price, as you may have guessed, depends on several factors.

First of all, of the cubic meters of boxes and objects to be transported. It is difficult to know until the end of the move, but you should keep in mind that moving houses usually charge about 40 euros per cubic meter.

The second data is the place of destination of the move. It is not the same to move to another neighborhood than to the other end of the country. Usually the base price covers a distance of 50 kilometers, but if it is more you will have to pay an extra per kilometer, which varies between 0.5 and 0.80 euros, depending on the city.

When choosing a moving company, keep in mind that some belong to a moving association, and are usually more expensive, but give more confidence or have better insurance. There are also companies that go it alone.

Some also offer special services, such as taking furniture out the window, using special protection for certain objects, etc. But they usually charge an extra.

There are companies that they charge for the basic service of hiring a worker and the vehicle, about 60 euros an hour, not counting what you are going to transport, which is separate.

Finally you should know that in the holiday months (in summer), removals tend to be more expensive.

Adding up all these expenses, a complete move of a house with a couple of rooms can cost you between 500 and 800 euros, depending on whether it is in the same city or outside the province. So it is an expense to consider.