How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Europe

A study reveals the average price of a full charge based on an electric car with a 60 kWh battery capacity. Where is it cheaper to charge?

May 4, 2021 (12:20 CET)

Despite the pandemic, in 2020, electric cars accounted for 10.5% of total registrations in Europe, a significant increase compared to 2019, when they only represented 3%. Much has had to do with the increased supply of models, but it is also due to other factors such as drivers increasingly and better informed about this technology, just like him increased charging infrastructure. Despite this, there are countries in which there is still a lot of work to be done, such as Spain, although little by little the different barriers are being broken.

As the charging infrastructure advances, so do recharge prices, which may vary according to the recharge operators in each country. A study conducted by Switcher.ie and published by Electromaps, shows the list with the average price of a full recharge of an electric car in 38 European countries.

Logically, the price of recharging an electric car can vary depending on the capacity of the vehicle’s battery. In this study, the mean has been based on an electric car with a 60 kWh battery capacity, so you could take as an example a 58 kWh VW ID.3 or the Hyundai Kona and Kia e-Niro with the 64 kWh battery.

average cost

The most countries with the cheapest recharge

In this listing, Ukraine is the country with the cheapest recharge, with an average of 2.91 euros. They are followed by Serbia, with a cost of 4.61 euros per recharge, Macedonia (4.89 euros), Bosnia Herzegovina (5.44 euros) and Turkey (6.22 euros). You could say that the countries with the cheapest recharging are those that do not yet have a solid recharging infrastructure network, while on the opposite side appear the countries where the penetration of the electric vehicle is higher.

However, the cases of Norway and Holland they are surprising since, despite being leaders in terms of volume of electric cars and a strong charging infrastructure, they have a low average charge price.

A) Yes, Germany is the country that offers the most expensive recharge, with 19.02 euros. After the German country is Denmark, with a cost of 17.71 euros, Belgium (17.45 euros) and Ireland (15.08 euros). Spain ranks fifth, with an average cost of 13.99 euros. Regarding the border countries with Spain, they maintain similar prices, although France offers a price approximately 2 euros lower.

As the study analyzes, the difference in prices of the 38 countries that make up the list it is due to different reasons, for example, the political situation of the country, the energy situation, the origin of the energy, the cost of energy itself, the weather conditions, taxes, wages or even the ability to recharge at home or at work.