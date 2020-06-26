The cost of recharging the battery of an electric car in Mexico will depend on several factors such as the capacity and variations in the price of electricity.

The new mobility and the bets for electrification in the cars They are growing, and it is that more and more brands are trying to innovate with the launch of zero emission vehicles, and that, in addition, they seek to generate greater autonomy that improves their performance on the road.

However, there is still an area that causes a certain distrust in buyers, and that is, in addition to the price, the autonomy and the useful life of the batteries of electric cars.

If you live in Mexico and you wonder how much it really costs to charge an electric car, here is the answer.

If you install the charger on the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), it is necessary to hire a new meter for the rate to drop. â € œHaving the additional meter is an incentive that the government gives us and gives us a preferential rate to charge hybrids and electricity. Charging the complete battery costs approximately $ 350 pesos and is a third of what you would pay with a gasoline car, â € explains the portal Mi Pocket.

There are three types / levels of chargers for electric car batteries and their lifespan is around 20 years.

. He Level one it only requires 110 volts and can be used in a regular outlet.

. Those of level two they require to be installed by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). They can be put in private homes and are also the ones you find in public spaces.

. Those of level 3 They are the fast charging ones, they are installed mainly by private initiative and in which a vehicle can be fully charged in around 3 and a half hours.

How long does the recharge of an electric car last in Mexico?

The average load performance of an electric car for Mexico City is 60 kilometers per day. It is approximately 5 or 6 days that you can be without recharging the battery.

The amount can also vary according to the type of recharge that the user wants to carry out, since it can be normal (5-8 hours), semi-fast (1.5-3 hours) or fast (5 to 30 minutes). ). As the recharging time decreases, more power and charging intensity will be necessary, which increases the amount to be paid.

The truth is that the most recommendable thing is that if you plan to buy an electric vehicle, you should inform yourself in detail with the dealer, who will explain what is the best charging method for your car and if it is convenient for you. buy a charger for your house or make use of the electrolineras.

