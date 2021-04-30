We tell you how to build a safety net (without costing you so much money) Photo: iStock)

Being involved in a traffic event, suffering the theft of property, contracting a serious or terminal illness or even losing one’s life, are risks to which all human beings are exposed. To prevent a person or family from falling into financial ruin or bankruptcy if any of these misfortunes happen, a safety net is needed, but How much does health insurance cost in Mexico?

Tec Review chatted with Eloy Lopez, proud of EXATEC and known in social networks as ‘El Señor de los Seguros’ and with Leon Paniagua who explain that insurance costs are a personalized product, the price of which depends on various factors, for example, health, age, our habits or the type of work; for those who decide to incorporate the one that best suits their family budget.

How much does health insurance cost in Mexico?

Experts say that there is no estimated figure, because there are many types.

There are those aimed at people, which can be divided into two: insurance focused on what happens to people, such as major medical expenses, of accidents and of life; in addition to the insurance aimed at taking care of the heritage, where the car and the house room stand out.

There are also countless business insurances that can cover any type of good or situation for business.

Eloy Lopez, who has been in this market for 25 years, responds that there is no single price for insurance, as they depend on various factors such as age, pre-existing diseases, number of people to be insured, as well as what type of scope and coverage one wants to have in the case of insurance that protects the patrimony.

To get closer to a price and compare between companies –and to know what is convenient for you– López explains that the National Commission for the Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has developed simulators so that people can make comparisons, in particular those of medical expenses older there is a simulator for car insurance.

However, it expresses that be cautious with the results of these simulators, since, many times, prices do not take into account the scope and coverage of each insurance, so the advice of a specialized person is essential.

“Normally, insurance agents are the ones who drive sales, because we win with commissions. But, the cycle should not be so much that we offer insurance in particular, but explain to people the reasons why they should have insurance according to their personal situation and, then, that they ask what type of product they have left depending on their age, budget, where they live, personal situation ”, explains López.

How to detect a good advisor?

The ‘Señor de los Seguros’ comments that in order to detect a good insurance advisor, he must be authorized by the National Insurance and Bonding Commission with a certificate that accredits him as an advisor, because not everyone can sell insurance, since he has to pass for a training and endorse your ID every three years.

Another important point is to detect how many years of experience that person has in the market, to know if it is someone with a background in the field, also, to find out if they are a specialist in the type of insurance you are looking for.

He adds that there are different levels to be an insurance seller and, the more types of insurance an advisor can sell, the specialty is lost to be able to offer specific products to the client’s needs.

“I, for example, am a specialist in major medical insurance, life, savings, education and retirement, and that expertise allows me to be more precise when advising on types of products according to the needs of clients, than someone who sells all types of insurance and does not specialize “, says Eloy .

Insurance in the pandemic

Eloy Lopez assures that, due to the impact of the pandemic, the most requested insurance has been those for major medical expenses and life.

He points out that the insurance that had a significant reduction was that of cars, as there was a considerable decrease in mobility, due to online classes and the home office.

He says another factor that reduced auto insurance sales was the decline in vehicle sales. The Lord of Insurance explains that the costs of life insurance have not moved much in the pandemic, but those of major medical expenses have, on average, have grown by 20%.

Prices vary by gender

Eloy points out that life insurance tend to be more expensive for men, since they have a higher mortality rate than women.

In contrast, insurance for major medical expenses tends to be more expensive for women, due to their reproductive condition and because they get sicker than men.

He says that Covid-19 may be the trigger for strengthening the insurance culture in Mexico, since it is still quite poor.

“In 25 years that I have been in this profession, I always tell everyone that there is no better financial instrument invented in humanity than insurance. At first it looks like an expense, but in reality it is an investment because it will return you more than you paid if you fall into the covered contingency. You may be paying 5,000 or 10,000 pesos for a family major medical insurance, but you have the certainty that, if you have to enter a hospital and you have to pay a bill for a million pesos, the insurance will pay it, and you’re not going to go bankrupt, ”he says.

He mentions that not being insured is exposing oneself to going into debt or having to depend on the charity of others, a situation that does not always go well, and he mentioned the case of the journalists’ union.

“I have heard that there have been many cases of contagion and deaths among journalists. If, for example, there are 50 journalists and one becomes ill and dies, perhaps in the union they can support their family. But if five or seven die, it will be difficult for the group to support them all. Hence the importance of being insured, ”explains López.

How to buy insurance if I can’t afford it?

“This is a question that they always ask me, because, although many people recognize the importance of being insured and allocating part of their budget to it, their income level is barely enough to live from day to day,” he says. Leon Paniagua to Tec Review, also an insurance specialist.

Faced with this situation, he explains that there are several insurers in the market that offer products for different segments of the population and that, precisely, part of the advisors’ specialty is to find a product according to people’s ability to pay.

Paniagua states that options can be explored, such as trying to reduce the amounts insuredFor example, if there is medical or life insurance with an insured sum of 130 million pesos, you can explore lowering the amount to 80 or 60 million and with it the cost decreases.

He comments that, in the case of insurance for major medical expenses, there is also the option of changing the deductible, an amount that the user has to pay at the time of using the insurance, but which represents a small fraction of the eventual high cost of the insurance. disease to be treated.

It explains that if the amount of the deductible and the percentage of the coinsurance is raised, the price of the policy will go down, so the user can choose this option if they consider that the probability of using the insurance is low.

“Be careful: here I always tell my clients that, if their coinsurance is going to go up, for example, from 15,000 to 20,000 pesos, they have to be prepared to pay more in the event that they have to use insurance, so that later on they don’t it is called to deceives ”, comments.

Paniagua, who has been an insurance advisor for more than 10 years, explains that another option that he has explored with low-income clients is to approach the company where they work, so that they can cover part of the insurance, and that they understand the benefit of having your insured worker.

What insurance should be contracted?

Leon Paniagua states that, regardless of the activity that a person develops, these are the insurances that must be purchased:

Insurance of major medical expenses

Accidents and / or serious illnesses do not give notice, and because the Mexican public health system is not optimal to attend this type of treatment.

Car insurance

It is intended to cover, at least, damages to third parties. Paniagua says that this category also includes insuring any type of good on which the person depends and that is essential for their activities, because if that good is damaged or stolen, they will have the option of having the insurance replace it. “Everything good is insurable,” emphasizes León.

Life insurance

This is necessary, especially, for those people who have economic dependents, so that they are not financially helpless in the event of the owner’s death. It mentions that life-savings insurance can be applied, which allows saving for specific goals such as education or any other that the client has, while being covered in the event of death.

Retirement insurance

Especially for those who started their working life after 1997, since the government will not pay their pension and this will depend on the savings generated throughout their working life.