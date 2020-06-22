Apple is one of the companies that is most committed to device recycling. It has its own system that recovers your old phone and depending on the model and state you can get compensation to make a renewal plan. But they also do this with other devices such as brand computers. If you are thinking that it is time to make a change, we will tell you How much money do you get for your old Mac at the Apple Store.

Apple gives you money for your old Mac

The world is increasingly promised with recycling, a practice intended to reuse already used objects or disassemble them to allocate their components to new ones. The process is different depending on the type of element, but in the end they are reused for the devices that are to come. The case of Apple is one of the best known, where they also give you money for bringing your old devices.

The question of some is how much they can give them to carry your old Mac, one of the largest and most expensive devices of the brand. The best thing is that in the Apple Store they will receive your device willingly and after a test checking the status and operation they will return the corresponding money. The price table varies according to the version of the device and is as follows:

MacBook Pro € 630

MacBook Air € 480

MacBook 300 €

iMac Pro 850 €

iMac € 350

Mac Pro 330 €

Mac mini € 420

These are the maximum values ​​that can be given by the devices, which are paid in an apple card. However, in the new and renewed American page it shows totally different prices, somewhat more than double the value that is especially appreciated in the Pro versions. This renovation has been done recently, so we will have to wait to know the decision. of the bitten apple on whether there is a new modification of these measures in our territory on what it will cost you that Apple renewal plan.