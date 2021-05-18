How much does a Tesla Model 3 cost with the Moves III Plan?

Enlarge

The incentive plan for the purchase of an electric car grants aid of up to € 7,000. A reduction that leaves the best-selling electric of the moment at a more than competitive price: the Tesla Model 3. This is what it costs with the aid.

The new Moves III Plan that encourages the purchase of an electric car is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious that has been proposed in recent years. Even more so when the fourth vice president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, announced that the Users could benefit from grants of up to € 7,000 for the purchase of a new 100% electric car. An amount that has made us think about how long the car would stay best-selling electric in this first quarter of the year: the Tesla Model 3.

But before detailing what its final price would be, it should be remembered that to benefit from the € 7,000 of aid provided by the Moves III Plan, you must comply with a set of requirements:

Scrap a vehicle older than 7 years, otherwise the aid will be reduced to € 4,500

Its autonomy must be greater than 90 kilometers (Here the PHEVs with said approved route would enter)

The price of the vehicle in question cannot exceed € 45,000 without VAT, that is, all those electric cars that do not exceed € 54,450.

To be able to face this Moves III subsidy, the purchase must have been made after April 9, the procedure will be carried out directly at the concessionaire and you must know that said aid is subsequently declared in the income statement.

How much does the Tesla Model 3 cost with the Moves III Plan

That said, it’s time to get to the important thing: how much the Model 3 comes out with the help of the Moves 3. Of the three versions proposed by the average Californian saloon: Standard autonomy plus, Great autonomy and Performance, two can benefit from the Moves III Plan, specifically the first two for having a RRP of € 45,990 and € 52,390, respectively. The Model 3 Performance already costs € 62,990 so it is left out.

Regarding autonomy, logically the American saloon fully complies with this requirement since it figures an electric range of 448 kilometers for the standard autonomy plus and up to 612 kilometers for the Grand Autonomy, both under the WLTP homologation cycle.

Therefore, we fulfill two of the three mandatory requirements to access the Moves III Plan with the Tesla Model 3. So now it only remains to make a simple subtraction with the subsidy bonus to which we will have to add another € 1,210 discount provided by Tesla itself. With everything and in the case of delivering a car to scrap more than seven years old we will have a Tesla Model 3 Standard Autonomy plus for € 37,780 while the Model 3 Grand Autonomy would cost you € 44,180. In the case of not delivering a car for scrapping, the prices would be € 40,280 and € 46,680, respectively.

