How much does a slice of Diana and Carlos’ wedding cake cost 40 years later

A portion of 28 ounces of the cake It will be auctioned on August 11 and it is planned that the price will reach 700 pounds, that is, 19,436 pesos approximately. The 40-year-old slice has been preserved in plastic wrap and kept in a decorative tin since the couple got married.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 29: The wedding cake on display at Charles & Diana Royal Wedding, 29th July 1981. (Photo by David Levenson / .) (.)

The tin measures 8 inches by 7 inches and is decorated with a royal blue coat of arms with gold and red accents. The most special? The portion to be auctioned was a gift from the Queen Mother to Moyra Smith, an employee of Clarence House. The slice will include a wedding order of service and a royal wedding breakfast program.