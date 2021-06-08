How much do you know about the oceans? Prove it!

The oceans play a fundamental role in our lives, they provide us with much of the oxygen we breatheThey absorb the carbon dioxide that we emit into the atmosphere day after day, regulate the temperature and feed us.

The oceans were home to first living beings about 3.5 billion years ago. Only when the conditions on land were adequate so as not to die from being burned by radiation, many of these living beings changed their aquatic habitat for a terrestrial one. There are five oceans that bathe our planet: the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian, the Arctic and the Antarctic, occupying a good part of it, more than 360,132,000 km². Not surprisingly, the Earth is known as the “blue Planet”.

We inhabit a blue planet, but we know very little about its waters. So much so that we have visited the Moon more times than the bottom of the sea. More money is allocated to space exploration than to ocean exploration, and that with the latter we not only obtain knowledge, but also, thanks to this analysis, scientists can predict, for example, long-term climate and meteorological changes. It also allows the planet’s resources to be exploited more efficiently, which in turn translates into better management of the environment in general.

Today the oceans are seriously threatened. The overfishing that can end up depleting species, plastic waste that ends up in the seas and that degrades over time, becoming dangerous microplastics that animals and ourselves ingest and the carbon emissions that cause the waters to acidify and warm, contributing to the destruction of wildlife, the loss of natural habitats and the sea ​​level riseThey are the main enemies facing the oceans and that we urgently need to confront as quickly as possible.

Do you dare to do this test about the oceans? Show everything you know about them! And if you don’t know much, you will surely learn something new. It is never a bad day to incorporate new knowledge.