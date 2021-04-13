How much do you know about proteins? Measure your knowledge!

Proteins are, together with carbohydrates and fats, essential macronutrients for our body to develop and function properly. They deal with the building and maintaining muscles and bones, as well as to repair internal tissues. They also help support the immune system, regulate cellular functions, and are responsible for digestive juices, enzymes, hormones, and hemoglobin.

Proteins are found to a greater extent in food of animal origin such as meat, fish, milk and its derivatives and eggs. However, there are plant foods with not inconsiderable protein levels such as soy and its derivatives (tofu, textured soy, tempeh, soy drink …), chickpeas, beans, hemp seeds, amaranth, pistachios …

When a protein has all the essential amino acids in the amount necessary for human health, it is said to be a complete protein or of high biological value. When this is not the case, we will speak of an incomplete protein or of low biological value. Proteins of animal origin are complete and most of those that come from vegetables are incomplete. However, they can be completed without further complication as long as a balanced diet is followed.

For a long time it has been believed that to complete the vegetable proteins that are incomplete they had to be combined in the same dish with cereals (these would complement with the missing amino acids or in the amount that are required). However, this belief has proven to be outdated as mixing can be done throughout the day, not necessarily in the same shot. The reason is that the liver has a kind of reservoir from which it extracts the amino acids it needs.

As we have seen, proteins should be part of any healthy diet worth its salt. However, they are especially important for athletes and for people who do physical exercise on a regular basis since they are food for the muscles and help them to develop. If they are taken after physical exertion, they will help in muscle repair.

In addition to athletes, proteins are great allies of people who are on a diet or want to maintain their weight since provide satiety, which avoids the irrepressible desire to snack between meals or eat more and gain weight.

