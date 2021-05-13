How much do you know about nuclear energy?

Nuclear energy is a form of energy generation that is alternative to traditional –and so harmful to the habitability of the planet and human health– fossil fuels (coal and oil). It is based on a physical process inside atoms and the smallest particles that make them up: protons and electrons. The great advantage of this energy source is that it produces large quantities, enormous bursts of energy that, controlled and dosed, has been used as fuel since the mid-20th century in many countries of the world. Its discovery is relatively recent, from the beginning of the last century, and some of the most famous names in contemporary science resonate in the history of this energy source (Marie Curie or Albert Einstein)

Radioactivity can damage our DNA. Nuclear is a type of ionizing radiation, which can remove an electron from an atom. Therefore, its power is a double-edged sword, as was already experienced in the first decades of the 20th century. Unfortunately, the wonderful potential of nuclear energy was used for military purposes during World War II, by dropping atomic bombs, the most destructive weapon known.

However, the technology used in nuclear power plants has little or nothing to do with the old nuclear military technology. What’s more, the processes behind obtaining nuclear energy have evolved greatly over the decades. Nuclear power plant safety has been improved; the methods of obtaining nuclear fuels have been perfected; and the mistakes made with waste treatment –one of the main problems and criticisms of this energy source– have been improving.

A good part of the scientific community places their hopes on this source of energy as support for leave dangerous fossil fuels behind, to pave the way for an energy transition at the hands of those known as renewable energies (wind, solar …) However, despite its enormous potential, it has many detractors.

Due to its bad reputation inherited from the horrors of nuclear weapons, and from some accidents of primitive nuclear power plants (which have little to do with current ones), the information surrounding nuclear energy continues to be plagued with fears and myths.

Luckily, with the help of some experts, We have developed this test to check how much you know about nuclear energy. Are you ready to check it out? We started!

