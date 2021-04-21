How much do you know about general culture? (Difficult Level)

Earth is quite a colorful world. It is full of different people, places and traditions. Africa, for example, is home to between 800 and 1,500 of the world’s languages, making it possibly the most linguistically diverse continent in the world. And that’s taking into account that, today, more than 6,000 languages ​​are spoken in the world, many of which are spoken by less than a few hundred people.

In France, on the other hand, have the longest life expectancy for women, the third longest for men, among other curiosities.

You may not know it, but like fingerprints, each person’s tongue imprint is different, unique.

The sartorius is the longest muscle in the body, did you know? It is located in the anterior part of the thigh and crosses it diagonally, from its origin in the iliac spine (projection of the pelvis) to its insertion in the internal and superior part of the tibia. It is the muscle that allows us to flex and rotate the leg.

Traveling around the world, for example, you will know that in Thailand it is celebrated every year since 1989 the Monkey Festival (Monkey Buffet Festival). It takes place in Lopburi (Bangkok) during the last week of November and, at this time, thousands of monkeys gather to devour about 4,000 kilograms of food, especially fruits and vegetables, arranged in the shape of a pyramid, which are served to them. at the Prang Sam Yot temple. It is a very effective tourist claim every year.

We will also ask you about geography. Did you know that most of humanity lives in the Northern Hemisphere? 90%. Of all our world geography, Russia is also the country with the largest surface area on the planet with 10.6 million square kilometers. Surely it does not surprise you that for that reason, they have different time zones depending on the territory. In fact, it is not an exaggeration to comment that while the inhabitants of Russia at one end are starting their day while those at the other end are about to go to sleep. Russia uses up to 11 hours in total.