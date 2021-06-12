How much do you earn as an astronaut, the job we all wanted when we were kids

Traveling to space, looking at the planet from afar, boarding a spaceship, experiencing the sensation of the absence of gravity and all those things that very few can do, may have been reasons for wanting to be an astronaut.

However, although the idea of ​​dedicating ourselves to that happened to many from children, it is a profession that requires a lot of vocation, study, effort and that cannot be studied in all places, unlike other professions.

Becoming a NASA astronautAlthough it seems easy, in real life it requires a lot of dedication because getting to space requires arduous preparation, published the Televisa News site.

Preparation for this career takes several years of study, as the main requirement is to have a degree in science, engineering or mathematics.

NASA asks all its candidates for the profession of astronaut, three years of professional experience or a thousand hours as a pilot of a jet plane and have American nationality.

The NASA selection implies a very close competition, which it is usually 74 times more difficult than entering Harvard University.

NASA selects a new class of astronauts every two years. In its last call of 2019, of more than 18,000 applicants, only 11 managed to enter, the news site notes.

An adage says that “If things were easy, anyone would do them” and this is reflected in this interesting profession, because the effort it requires is a lot.

However, it has great rewards, including the salary that NASA astronauts can earn. The United States Office of Personnel Management notes that an entry-level astronaut would earn $ 66,167 a year (around $ 1,300,000 Mexican pesos).

But your salary may increase as your preparation increases. At a higher level than the initial one, they can obtain $ 86,021 dollars annually (about $ 1,700,000 thousand Mexican pesos).

More prepared astronauts can reach an annual income of $ 78,681 dollars and with more experience they can reach $ 102,288 a year (more than $ 2,000,000 Mexican pesos).

Finally, the Top-rated astronauts can earn up to $ 142,000 a year (around $ 2,800,000 Mexican pesos).

Beyond income, enjoying the experience of an astronaut in his profession is well worth the effort to have that profession. Today, people with resources have the ability to travel to space in exchange for millions of dollars. What passengers traveling on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, who will pay up to $ 28 million for a journey of just 11 minutes.

