How much do the best known singers really earn on Spotify Life

A recent study has calculated how much Spotify’s most successful singers can earn. Although they are not official data, they help to clarify this great mystery of the streaming music service par excellence.

How much money do the top singers earn in Spotify? Top Dollar, the editorial team of Accredite Debt Relief, a debt consolidation service, has come up with the possible answer after using the following methodology:

Top dollar has caught the figure of $ 0.0049 per play calculated at the end of 2020 by Audiam, an agency that manages royalties obtained by digital platforms. This figure has been multiplied with the total number of plays that Spotify itself offers.

Then the result of the multiplication has been divided by two after using the reasoning that Spotify’s top musicians only get half of the profits from digital streams. It is a fact that Music Business Worldwide revealed at the time.

Once all these operations have been carried out, in theory, the approximate figures that a successful artist can earn on Spotify are obtained. Again, remember this is not official data.

According to this methodology, the most listened song on Spotify, the popera Shape of You de Ed Sheeran, with 2.7 billion views, would have obtained a profit of 6.5 million dollars (5.4 million euros).

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran – 5.4 million euros Rockstar by Post Malone – 4.2 million euros Dance Monkey by Tones and I – 4.1 million euros One Dance by Drake with Wizkid and Kyla – 4 million euros Closer by The Chainsmokers with Halsey – € 3.9 million Blinding Lights by The Weeknd – € 3.7 million Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee – € 3.6 million Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – 3.5 million euros Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi – 3.4 million euros Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran – 3.4 million euros

But one thing is the songs that make the most money on Spotify and another thing is the artists that make the most money on Spotify.

For example, although the # 1 song is Ed Sheeran’s, it is only # 5 on the list of artists. The first is Drake (genre: hip hop) with 21.5 billion views. Approximate profits: 52.5 million dollars (almost 44 million euros).

There is a big economic jump between Drake and the following numbers. Tops from 1 to 7 earn between 31 and 25 million euros.

And in total, the top 10 Spotify singers add up to 337 million dollars (281 million euros) in profits.

Drake – € 44 million J Balvin – € 31.6 million Post Malone – € 31.3 million Bad Bunny – € 30 million Ed Sheeran – € 30 million Justin Bieber – € 27.6 million Ozuna – 25 , € 3 million Ariana Grande – € 22.7 million Khalid – € 19.8 million The Weeknd – € 19 million

With these numbers (although they are theoretical), it is understood that Drake is one of Spotify’s ambassadors: in 2018, the service promoted the artist’s latest album so intensely that many users complained when they found his songs in playlists totally unrelated to the singer’s musical style (via TechCrunch).

The first female singer, Ariana Grande, does not appear until number 8: 11.1 billion views that become 23.7 million dollars (19.8 million euros). There are no more female soloists in the top 10.

Beyond the economic data, the Top Dollar study (which goes beyond the top 10) helps to discover which music trends are most guaranteed of success. For example, although K-Pop seems to be booming (especially thanks to the boy band BTS), only these are in the top 100, which seems to indicate that this musical genre has not yet caught on with the Spotify audience.

And if this data is turned around, hip hop and R&Brhythm and blues contemporary) dominate not only the top 10 (4 representatives) but the entire top 100: there are 33 artists of the genre. Pop is in second place (29 representatives) and reggaetón in third place (20 singers).

As a final guide, Top Dollar has calculated how much the most popular songs from previous decades make on Spotify. Here is the top song of each decade:

1960: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gate and Tammi Terrell – € 1.2 million

1970: Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody – € 2.8 million (It is the pre-2010 song with the most benefits on Spotify)

1980: Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin ‘- € 1.9 million

1990: Wonderwall by Oasis – 2.1 million euros

2000: I’m Yours by Jason Mraz – € 2.1 million

Among the masters of the past, the Freddie Mercury band stands out. Queen have three of the top 10 songs from the 70s most played on Spotify, including Don’t stop me now Y We will Rock You. In this sense, there is a great predilection of the Spotify public for choral songs; they may be used especially as background music for celebrations or social gatherings.

Remember to take these results as a guide; It wasn’t long ago that another calculation was made on how much each artist makes per stream on Spotify. That figure alone would change the entire result of this report.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Daniel Cáceres.