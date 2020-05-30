In the digital age, boys and girls may no longer dream of being elite scientists, artists, doctors, architects or athletes. The classic concept of professional success may no longer appeal to you like other generations. Now what it takes is to succeed on social networks, where the figure of the influencerThat is to say, someone with a certain credibility in a certain field who, when the time comes, can create their own empire or become a brand prescriber. And fill your pockets on the go.

Among the amalgam of platforms, perhaps youtubers are the ones that achieve the most revenue with their publications. Thanks to thousands, hundreds of thousands or millions of views, there are those who, whether through fashion, technology, video games or cooking, manage to earn a living. And yes, there are also youtubers in the fitness world who have managed to make a career.

The 10 fitness youtubers who earn the most

Precisely, the portal golfsupport.com has compiled a list, using the Sellfy tool, with the monthly earnings estimate from these fitness experts. Advertising by Google AdSense, channel sponsorships, collaborations with brands, sale of products and services… There are several ways to earn money that are obviously closely related to the number of views of the content.

For example, for YouTube to allow you to enable monetization options with AdSense in your accountYou need 4,000 hours of viewing in the last 12 months and a total of 1,000 subscribers. In this sense, it is also important to know the concept of CPM (the amount per thousand reproductions) that is usually between € 0.25 and € 4, and in many cases the earnings depend on the subject or the country.

In any case, the estimates made by the specialized golf portal are as follows:

Position

Channel

Subscribers

Monthly earnings

one

Tibo InShape

6.5 million

720,000 euros

2

Athlean-X

8.5 million

395,000 euros

3

Calisthenincmovement

2.2 million

260,000 euros

4

The Fitness Marshall

2.1 million

187,000 euros

5

Bodybuilding Workout Routine and Diet Plannig

4.2 million

125,000 euros

6

Emi Wong

1.3 million

116,000 euros

7

Leslie Sanson´s Walk at Home

1.3 million

105,000 euros

8

FitnessBlender

5.8 million

98,000 euros

9

Blogilates

4.7 million

77,000 euros

10

Simeon Panda

1.2 million

73,000 euros

Tibo InShape

Although the list shows the huge amount of estimated money that youtubers specialized in the world of fitness can generate, the figure of the 27-year-old Frenchman Thibaud Delapart stands out greatly, who has created a true empire through his channel, Tibo InShape, in which he shares workouts, nutrition tips and other types of videos with a very personal style.

But also, the French has its own clothing line and a range of fitness products. Therefore, it is not surprising that, although it may be a perfect stranger for the Spanish public, Golfsupport.com’s estimates of its monthly earnings exceed 700,000 euros.