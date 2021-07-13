How much do I owe you from your daughter ?, said subject who ran over and killed a girl

MEXICO CITY

Neighbors of the Tlalpan mayor’s office took to the streets to protest, they are residents of the San Andrés Totoltepec neighborhood who demand the arrest of the person responsible for running over and killing a 9-year-old girl last Friday, July 9.

It is about the girl Evelyn who accompanied her mother when she set up her tamale stand.

The little girl crossed the street and was run over by a truck driver.

“My niece was going to cross the street in Tlalpan and was run over by a driver in a blue van that was intoxicated, left her in the middle of the two cars, was stamped with a white Tsuru, the girl was unfortunately pressed, lost her life because the ambulance did not arrive. The driver was arrested, but they did not take him directly to the delegation, they took him upstairs and talked with him, then he presumed to us that he had his influences, “said Laura Nayeli Tepepa Flores, aunt of the girl who passed away.

“This happened at 7 in the morning. The person in charge got out of the truck, he could barely support himself, I told him you ran over my daughter and he points at her and mockingly tells me how much do I owe you from your daughter? The Public Ministry gave us the name of the person in charge Marcos Ochoa Baltasar and now in the investigation folder it says that his name is Carlos Morales Sánchez, ”explained Gabriela Tepepa Flores, Evelyn’s mother, who died of a run over.

The protesters are closing Insurgentes Avenue at Mayas Street in front of the El Caminero Metrobús station, they say that they are not going to withdraw until the person responsible is detained by the authorities.

