How much did the Friends actors charge for their reunion on HBO? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Seventeen years after the broadcast of the last episode of ‘Friends’, finally, the long-awaited meeting of its six leading actors arrives. One of the most anticipated moments for fans, already one of the television events of the year.

Now, putting Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer back together will not have been easy, especially in terms of related to your fees.

And it is that the cache of the actors under is not, precisely, more in a reunion like this, highly anticipated by the public, because ‘Friends’ is the series that marked a whole generation, being the most emblematic sitcom of the 90s.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, each of the six artists has been paid between $ 2.4 million and $ 3 million.

This is not really a stratospheric figure compared to what the six have made since the ninth season. From that batch of episodes, the six got to receive a million dollars per episode. Considering that this is only a full-length special (each season had between 18 and 25 episodes), the result is more than profitable for WarnerMedia.

The curious thing and what reinforced the union of the protagonists, was that, from the second season, they joined in a kind of mini-union to demand that the six always charge the same. In season one, all six earned $ 22,500 per episode.

On the other hand, from the sixth season, the six negotiated to receive part of the benefits of the series derived from its broadcast and reruns, which means that, annually, they receive some $ 20 million each for sitcom reruns on thematic channels, pay channels or platforms, being the equivalent of 2% of WarnerMedia’s earnings from these reruns.

And is that Friends it is not only a nostalgia generating machine, but also follows being an inexhaustible source of dividends.

