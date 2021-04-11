How much did Monet and Degas have cataracts in their eyes influence impressionist painting?

The impressionist painting of Degas and Monet’s later years of production may have been affected by cataracts.

In the 19th century, a controversy hit the art world in Europe. For the first time, a group of young creators decided to disagree with the stiff, archaic and not very purposeful forms that the Academy had preferred until then. After decades of representing the same ancient motifs, a new generation chose to represent the world’s experience of unattainable ideals. Thus was born impressionist painting.

In response, the accomplished artists of the last decades of the 19th century They were accused of being rebels. Some more acidic critics They claimed that they had an eye disease that prevented them from painting properly. It could be that these assertions, more than a century later, have some validity after all.

What is impressionism?

The dance class, by Edgar Degas (1873), oil on canvas. France, Paris, Musée d’Orsay. Detail. A group of dancers and an old teacher with a cane. Photo: Laurent Lecat / Electa / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Impressionism is an artistic movement that privileges the world experience of artists above representation faithful to the elements of the environment. For this reason, it is common to find that the painters who developed this pictorial school represented natural spaces, sunsets and scenes by the sea.

One of the most important characteristics of Impressionist painting has to do with how light was used in order to represent movement and textures. Rather than aspiring to depict human bodies, trees, or clouds in minute detail, the Impressionists used color to create atmospheres and generateliterally a impression on the viewer.

We suggest: The mystery of the ‘Egyptian Mona Lisa’, the masterpiece painted 4,600 years ago

Did the falls really influence the art movement?

Detail of Water Lilies, part of the famous series by Claude Monet. Photo: Getty Images

First of all, it should be understood that the Impressionism is a rebellious artistic movement. The artists were fed up with cold academicism, which was intended to rationally represent Historical motivations already spent in Art History.

For this reason, the current turned towards other horizons of representation that would appeal more to the feeling that things produce in the world, than to the things In themselves. In fact, Impressionist painting is considered the first of the 20th century avant-gardes, which would come to break away from any previous artistic standards completely.

While it is true that Monet and Degas had cataracts towards the end of their lives, this condition was not categorical for the development of the artistic movement. Conversely, only affected the last years of production of both artists, who happen to be two of the icons of the impressionist boom.

Keep reading:

Are there UFOs in medieval paintings?

An unknown Van Gogh breaks record and is auctioned for 13 million euros in Paris