How much did Marvel heroes help boost Disney +? We will know the answer on Thursday

Maduro and Washington send signals of a tentative truce

(Bloomberg) – After years of escalating hostilities, the relationship between the United States and Venezuela is being quietly reviewed. As Caracas takes conciliatory measures, senior US figures act as intermediaries and the Biden Administration reviews its sanctions policy.In the past three weeks, President Nicolás Maduro has accepted international food aid he had long rejected, transferring six executives from Citgo went from prison to house arrest and added two opposition figures to the country’s five-member electoral council.None of the measures was taken in coordination with Washington and a lot would have to happen before the two sides can sit down to talk. . But US figures with good access to the Administration are talking to Maduro and his inner circle. Among them, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, the former Governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, and the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley.The Administration’s public stance continues to be that pursued by Donald Trump: Rejection of Maduro and support for Juan Guaidó, leader of the opposition, as the legitimate president of the country. However, an official of the Biden Administration said that the US is carrying out a review of its policy towards Venezuela, Examining the sanctions to make sure they are aligned with his goals and hoping to see concrete action from Maduro, the official said the Maduro regime should dialogue with his opposition to hold free and fair elections. Regarding contacts with the Americans, the official added that they are watching them very closely. “These are important steps,” said Cynthia Arnson, head of the Latin American program at the Wilson Center in Washington. “It is clear that they are trying to ease the sanctions and that the Biden Administration is uncomfortable with the severity of the current sanctions policy. But there is deep mistrust in the concept of negotiations and people are not willing to burn out again in the absence of real evidence of concessions in the political arena. ”Meeks, a Democrat from New York, has urged the Administration to embrace the Maduro’s measures “The Biden government should send clear signals to Caracas that recognize these positive gestures and encourage further progress towards democracy,” he said last week in a statement. “I am committed to exploring multilateral solutions.” Richardson’s office said it has been in “regular contact” with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez about the arrested Citgo executives, as well as about two former U.S. Green Berets currently detained in Caracas. Venezuela’s presidency did not respond to a request for comment. Although the Biden government continues to support Guaidó, his failure to overthrow Maduro more than two years after he was declared interim president has prompted communication between the US and Maduro. On the one hand, Maduro seeks relief from sanctions after seven years of the country’s worst economic crisis. On the other hand, the US hopes to prevent destabilizing forces, including those of Venezuela’s allies, Russia and Iran, from spreading in the region, as well as to protect the interests of US bondholders and US companies in the US. high risk, such as Chevron Corp. “While the US supports a comprehensive and negotiated solution to the crisis in Venezuela that addresses all aspects of the conditions necessary for holding free and fair elections, it is up to Venezuelans to decide whether the new National Electoral Council contributes to this end, “said Julie Chung, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department, in response to questions. Negotiations should include the release of political prisoners, credible election observers and a public election calendar, Humanitarian crisis Another Biden official said the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is at the center of his concerns. and the corruption of the Maduro government have led Venezuela, which has the world’s largest known oil reserves and was once a relatively wealthy nation, down a path of dysfunction, disintegration and hunger. Millions of people have left the country. Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was deemed fraudulent and illegitimate. The Trump Administration froze the assets of the Maduro government in the US, banned any Venezuelan citizen found to have assisted or acted on Maduro’s behalf, and imposed a ban from travel. de facto to U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil, the nation’s largest source of income. The measures put Venezuela on the same level as North Korea and Iran, threatening almost any company or person dealing with the country in exile Venezuela last week appointed two members of the opposition to its five-member electoral council for the first time in 18 years. It was a step in the right direction, but it was not yet the creation of a genuinely democratic body, said Caracas-based political scientist Ana Milagros Parra. “Maduro needs legitimacy, to be able to access the international financial system and to renegotiate the foreign debt of the nation, ”Parra said. “He needs to negotiate without putting his stay in power at risk.” Although Maduro showed a rare leniency in accepting a bipartisan agreement in February to organize the purchase and distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 alongside the opposition, so far he has stopped side to the organism. It sent in April a payment of US $ 120 million to the global mechanism Covax (Center for Global Access to Covid-19 Vaccines) backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), without revealing its origin, and said that it will not "become a beggar. "" The Maduro government moved a token from a board controlled by them, "said Parra. "The opposition must decide whether to stay stagnant with Guaidó's strategy or to design an action plan." The difference between the Trump and Biden narratives is huge.