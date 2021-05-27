How much did Belinda’s ring cost Nodal? Designer reveals | Instagram

In the midst of the great news that surprised the followers of the singer Belinda and Christian nodal, new details emerge about the jewel that the “pop star” now carries in her hand as a symbol of her new commitment. Do we reveal all the details and what was its price?

The designer of the valuable piece that Christian Nodal placed in the hand of his future wife, Belinda, would reveal several details about the spectacular ring, which came from nothing more and nothing less than the jewelry called “Angel City Jewelers”, located in Los Angeles, California.

The order of the Mexican singer had a quite important price to be valued at more than 3 million dollars, as it transpired, and is that the luxurious place is dedicated to pampering the tastes of its most select customers, in the case of the today promised of “pop star“The ring features an emerald-cut main diamond and more diamonds around it. That would cost!

“I can’t tell you what he (Nodal) paid, what I want to tell you is that if you want a similar ring, this one is around a million dollars, depending on the stone you want, each one is different, without diamonds, so regular depends on the stones you want. A ring like that is worth upwards of three million dollars depending on the stones you choose, “commented the designer.

It may interest you Belinda’s mother reacts to Nodal’s wedding, Send a message!

It was through an interview with Ventaneando that the manager behind the now famous piece of jewelry, which wears in the hand of the “television actress”, revealed more details, reiterated that although they only design the pieces and do not cut diamonds as well It can be adapted to any other idea or special occasion.

We work with all kinds of people, athletes, rappers, stars, actresses, musicians, remarked the collaborator of the prestigious jewelry store and also stressed “not having any friendly relationship with the couple.”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In total, the combination of the entire piece would cost more than 50 million Mexican pesos, taking into account that the main emerald is also surrounded by small diamonds.

“Could I have a curse?”

It is presumed that the type of cut and appearance of the ring is linked to a “curse” that would prevent the wedding between the “coach of La Voz”, this after other similar rings of celebrities would prevent them from finally reaching the altar.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll and Christian Nodal are not the first couple in the show to star in their commitment to a great jewel like this, so it would not be the first time that the public has witnessed never seeing them make their marriage.

It may interest you They are finally getting married! Christian Nodal and gives Belinda a ring

As for the specific cut of the piece, according to the jewelery firm BAUNAT, it is rare and superimposes the clarity of the diamond over the brilliance. The “ct” (carat) refers to its weight in carats, that is, it would have a weight of 12 carats.

One of the most recurrent examples is that of Jennifer López, married three times and engaged six times. The most recent was her interrupted engagement with Alex Rodríguez himself, who gave her a ring that would amount to a cost of USD 1.8 million.

Another case was that of Mariah Carey, who was engaged to James Packer, boxing coach, in 2016. The magnate tried to marry the singer with a design inspired by this type of cut which was valued between 8 and 10 million euros. dollars (179, 161, 920 pesos).

You may be interested in “Tiempo de wals”, Chayanne dances it with his daughter Isadora!

The similarity between both rings and the two commitments of the figures of music, leads to think that possibly that of the singer and television actress, Belinda Peregrín Schüll and Christian Nodal could have the same ending.