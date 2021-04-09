One of the most popular and renowned social networks of the moment is TikTok, and despite the bad guesses What different countries have done about the application, its popularity has grown enormously, especially among the young community.

The most relevant of this platform are its random videos and a variety of themes (beauty, food, decoration, cinema, sports, dances …), which make TikTok an ideal place to spend long hours of entertainment and fun.

However, as it is a platform for create, upload and share audiovisual content it is necessary to have a good data plan or failing that a unlimited internet plan. But, How much data does TikTok spend on your mobile?

If you want to know the answer, don’t miss the details below. Also, this can help you later, especially to find out how to spend less data when using TikTok. Join us!

How much mobile data TikTok consumes

The TikTok developers are aware that their platform has a high mobile data consumption compared to other applications like Spotify. For this reason, the Chinese app has a function to save data very useful that you can use at any time.

Besides, the TikTok consumption rate It is well optimized, so by default the platform will automatically compress the videos and reduce the quality to spend the least amount of megabytes. Still, it is important to know how much data does TikTok spend on your mobile and thus opt for a Internet service that covers the needs.

Average amount of data TikTok spends on devices

5 minutes of use spends an average of 70 MB.1 hour watching videos consumes around 840 MB.

Average amount of data TikTok spends on devices with the data saver setting

5 minutes of use spends an average of 30 MB (-45 / 50%).1 hour watching videos consumes around 360 MB (-45 / 50%).

So if you are a fairly active user in the TikTok application, it is best to have a data plan, or better yet, present a unlimited internet contracted service to avoid inconveniences and not be affected financially. If you liked this article, don’t forget to check how much data a 5 minute YouTube video spends.

