A 0.25 percent reduction in the commissions charged by the Retirement Savings Fund Administrators (Afores) would raise the pension that workers will receive 5 percent, the Fitch rating agency reported. Read Do you have an IMSS pension loan? There are good news

“Fitch simulations suggest that a 0.25 percent reduction in fees could increase the replacement rate up to 5 percent in some cases, while maintaining the level of (current) contributions,” said Davie Rodriguez, senior director of funds and Fitch Ratings asset management.

Photo: My Pocket

The replacement rate is the monthly flow of money that pensioners will receive and is measured as a percentage of the worker’s last salary.

Read What to do with your Afore in case of emergency by COVID-19

Read Do you have enough weeks of contributions to retire?

Under current conditions, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that, on average, the average replacement rate is between 20 and 23 percent, which is the lowest level among the countries that make up the body.

However, the analyst recognized that in most retirement savings systems in the world, increasing efficiency to reduce operating costs is increasingly difficult, so there is a limit to the benefits that can be obtained with it.

However, benefits can be potentiated by increasing other variables, such as performance and contributions to pension accounts, “said Rodriguez.

In a hearing on the Retirement Fund Investment Companies (Siefores), the analyst warned that the intention of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) is that in 2024, the average annual commission on balance Afores charge down to 0.70 percent, as it is currently 0.91 percent.

During his presentation, Rodríguez said there are still areas of opportunity to deal with the long-term goals of the Retirement Savings System (SAR).

“It would be desirable to expand the investment limit of foreign securities that Afores have today to increase diversification and yield potential, as well as putting minimum limits on the investment regime to avoid underutilization,” he said.

He argued that this change would allow differentiated strategies with higher potential for yield and replacement rates, especially in investment companies specialized in generational retirement funds (Siefores) for younger workers, since in the last few years the portfolios of the Basic siefores have become increasingly conservative.

“Simulations carried out by Fitch suggest that the use of the risk budget is one of the factors with the greatest impact on projected replacement rates and underutilization is one of the most damaging,” said the specialist.

At the same event, Juan Pablo Haro Bayardo, also senior director of funds and asset management at Fitch Ratings, recalled that there are initiatives to reform the Afores system that are positive, such as changing the legal figure of investment companies to that of funds because would reduce administrative burden on Siefores operating costs.

In turn, he considered it positive that the sector has a universal benchmark to measure the performance of the Siefores, because it would allow comparing in common terms, as well as the formation of a working group that could promote changes and reforms to the variables with the greatest effect on the replacement rate, such as improving the investment regime.

He stated that in this way the Afores’ performance potential would be increased, their operating cost would be reduced and the level of contributions to the retirement accounts they manage would be raised.

.