How much beauty, Maribel Guardia confirms that red is her color

The beautiful model Y Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia has been very active in her social networks lately, applying her talents to modeling and now in her new stage of influencer.

That’s right, the beautiful woman changed the television to stay at home modeling different clothing sets sent to her by those in the store who trusted her to be their faithful representative and ambassador, always looking more and more beautiful.

This time we will address last post in its Official instagram, in which she is wearing an elegant red dress as well as some very nice accessories and a slipper combined perfectly.

The piece of entertainment achieved more than 40,000 likes in a very short time and in it she is quite happy and satisfied with the new job she has in addition to setting the example that new things can be achieved through effort.

Although the reality is that the beautiful Maribel always had a lot of popularity and since she began her career in the artistic medium she has been quite successful and much more in Mexico where she was placed as one of the most beautiful captured by cameras and on screens. of TV.

He has had the opportunity to participate with different brands being his image using his face and his beautiful figure to promote different types of products and services.

To discount a little of the great attention that he has in only eight hours, he achieved more than 40,000 likes and the numbers do not stop increasing, in addition to receiving the visit of some of his co-workers such as Yanet García and Shanik Berman who told her how much they like to see her and that she is “The most divine woman of all.”

Finally, it is important to mention that practically every day he uploads new photographs, so he surely dedicates a great time to this new stage in which photographic sessions are the most frequent, in which they look for the best angles of their home and its better profiles to convey all that you also write in the caption.

Maribel Guardia tries to be as positive as possible and share her happiness in addition to communicating that life is a blessing and that she is very grateful to be in good health and with her family close.