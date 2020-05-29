Although the Tesla Model Y is not yet commercialized in Europe, there are those who have not wanted to wait and decided to import one from the United States. This is what the German company NextMove, known from previous occasions, has done, importing a unit of the new Tesla electric crossover to check its real autonomy on the highway, that is, in an Autobahn.

We are probably facing one of the first Model Ys in Europe, a model that Tesla has not yet commercialized directly on our continent. The rental company NextMove has taken one and has wanted to test the autonomy circulating at 120 km / h, on the one hand, and at 150 km / h in another second test. Remember that the German Autobahn have a generic speed limit of 130 km / h, but they have some sections without limitation.

The unit tested is a Tesla Model Y Performance, with 21-inch wheels and tires at 2.9 bar pressure, as indicated in the video. The ambient temperature during the test was around 13ºC and the air conditioning was not used. Remember that this version equips a 75 kWh battery.

In the first test 95 kilometers were traveled at 120 km / h of marker; however, some sections with works on the route (and the consequent reduction in speed) left the average speed of the journey in 108 km / h, according to the GPS. During this tour, the charge level dropped from 64 percent to 42 percent, needing 16 kWh to complete the journey and yielding a average consumption in 16.7 kWh / 100 km according to the car computer. With these data, the real autonomy with a full charge would be 431 kilometers.

The orography of the terrain favored considerably, with a fairly comfortable outside temperature also for the batteries. In the cold winter temperatures, autonomy will be notably affected – as is usual by the nature of the batteries of any electric car. However, the difference will be less pronounced than in Model 3 thanks to the incorporation of a heat pump in Model Y.

The second route was shorter but it was done at a higher speed: 69 kilometers maintaining a constant speed of 150 km / h marker. The real average speed according to the GPS was 145 km / h, and logically, consumption increased significantly. At this speed, the Model Y Performance showed an average consumption of 25.4 kWh / 100 km, which would give a autonomy of 283 kilometers with a full charge.

