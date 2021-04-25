How Much Are Interest Rates Rising in the US Economic Recovery?

Darrell, let’s start with you. What is behind current expectations? How fast do you think the US economy can grow in 2021?

Darrell Spence: It all depends on the stimulus measures. The $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, which includes direct delivery to consumers of more than $ 400 billion, could be a huge boost to growth. The inflow of such an amount of money will have a strong impact on the economy, and the growth of the gross domestic product could be truly spectacular. Funding from previous aid packages is also available, and the vaccination schedule predicts that by the second half of August, all Americans age 16 and older will be vaccinated. As we get closer to that date, the economy will reopen more and more.

Lastly, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it intends to consider inflation in the short term as a temporary factor and that it will maintain the expansionary orientation of its monetary policy.

In my opinion, all these circumstances point to a quarter or two of growth of around 10% this year. Bottlenecks in supply chains and residual weakness in the labor market could prevent us from reaching such a high level, but growth is very likely to approach 10% in 2021.

We are seeing many signs of economic acceleration. Just look at the recent surge in spending by American consumers on pleasure boats. Some families have saved the money they have received, as reflected by a savings rate close to 15%, but others have considered it practically a bonus. Although the purchase of pleasure boats tends to be higher among the upper classes, we are beginning to see a more general increase among consumers.

Given the current economic outlook, the market is increasingly concerned about inflation. Do you share this concern?

Darrell spence: I also believe that inflation is going to increase this year, but most likely much of this increase is temporary. Inflation is recovering from last year’s low levels, stimulus measures are also having an impact on the economy and bottlenecks in supply chains could put some upward pressure on prices. I think the consumer price index could be around 2.5%.

All of these issues are likely to be resolved by the end of the year, allowing inflation to return to its long-term trend rate. I don’t think inflation is going to rise excessively. But it could remain at slightly elevated levels in the longer term, especially if new fiscal stimulus measures are approved within the framework of a new infrastructure project.

It seems clear that the market is already smelling that some of this could happen. This is why the implicit inflation rates of US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), which measure inflation expectations, are high. But inflation would have to skyrocket for expectations to rise significantly from current levels. Right now, the fact that the market is pricing in 2.6% inflation does not seem to worry the Federal Reserve.

Pramod, in an environment like the current one, how do you think interest rates will evolve next year?

Pramod Atluri: With the 10-year US Treasury yield close to 1.75%, interest rates along the long end of the curve have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, at a time when inflation and US growth tended to 2%. We were then in an advanced phase of the economic cycle, already showing signs of fatigue in many respects. Today’s economic environment is completely different. It makes sense to me for interest rates to rise in an environment like the current one, although the markets have already discounted most of that rise.

I would say that rates could go up around 50 basis points, but I don’t think they will go up too much, or too fast, for various reasons. The first of them is found in the actions of the Federal Reserve. The entity maintains overnight interest rates close to 0% and has promised to keep them at that level for several years, which is preventing the curve from rising too much, especially in the short section (less than seven years). Second, this effect is magnified by the Federal Reserve’s purchase of securities worth more than $ 1 trillion a year. And third, we have world interest rates. The United States has very favorable outlook for growth and inflation, but other countries continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19. Interest rates remain very low, and even negative, levels in many countries around the world, so the United States could continue to attract international capital, which will affect US rates.

How do you think the yield curve is going to evolve?

Pramod Atluri:The slope of the curve has already increased significantly, as the 10-year Treasury yield is almost 125 basis points above the lows recorded in 2020 and the Federal Reserve maintains rates close to 0% in the short section of the curve. If growth and inflation reach the levels that Darrell says, the yield on the 10- and 30-year securities could rise further, but it is unlikely that the yield on the shorter-term securities will also increase.

At a time like this, I find opportunities for value in the short section of the yield curve, as is the case with five-year securities. Its performance is around 0.9%, close to my end-of-year target of 1%. The income generated by these bonds would notably offset a rise of 10 basis points. If the additional return offered by investment in sectors such as corporate debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government agencies is added the benefit of falling yields as the bonds approach their maturity date (which is known as the ‘roll-down effect’), I think it is quite possible that short and medium term fixed income securities will post a positive total return over the next year.

Darrell, how do you think the labor market could affect decision-making by the Federal Reserve?

Darrell Spence: The unemployment rate stood at 6.2% in February, although the data is not as favorable as it might seem.

Citizens who are not part of the workforce do not count as unemployed. But we have to think that a large part of these people would have a job under normal conditions, and have had to leave it because they had to take care of their children or for other reasons. So the real unemployment rate could be around 8% -8.5%. Overall, I think we have about 6 million fewer jobs than we did before the pandemic. The labor market continues to show persistent damage.

It is true that it could recover with some speed, but for this we have to witness a broader and more sustained reopening of the economy, especially in schools and this type of activity. In my opinion, the job market is recovering, but it still has a long way to go. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve wants to see a sustained improvement in the labor market and broad participation in the economy. All of this leads me to think that the adjustment might still take a while.

How does all this affect fixed income investors?

Pramod Atluri: In an environment where longer-term rates rise 50 basis points, while the five-year Treasury yield remains at around 1%, a passive bond fund could be expected to post a total return negative of between -1% and -2% during the next year. But active managers can do better.

For example, by focusing on the short end of the curve and avoiding or underweight the long end, active managers with a duration of six years could be in a position to maximize their profits and minimize their losses, offering a potentially more favorable total return. . In fact, investors who are concerned about rising rates can do so as well, shifting their allocation of fixed income assets to short- and medium-term bond funds that invest most of their assets in the leg of the curve. whose price has already been readjusted by the market, which could lead them to obtain a positive total return in 2021.

On the other hand, the rate hike improves the ability of bond funds to diversify equity risk and offer protection in the event of another market correction. Although asset valuations are high, there are many signs that markets are more fragile than they appear. It seems feasible to think that the large volume of liquidity provided by central banks has fueled massive speculation. In that case, investors have to be especially careful and avoid overdoing it, and that is why investment in quality fixed income is as relevant today as it was in 2020. If any other circumstance were to threaten the recovery, interest rates could fall significantly, which would drive bond prices higher. In this situation, investment in fixed income can offer balance, preservation of capital and liquidity, which will help to protect investment portfolios, as occurred during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.