CORONAVIRUS OFFICIAL PREMIUM. Some officials will benefit from an exceptional bonus in the context of the coronavirus health crisis. Who is concerned ? How much should you expect? We take stock.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 23 avril 2020 à 14h29] As part of the coronavirus epidemic, the government has announced the establishment of exceptional aid and bonus schemes. In addition to exceptional assistance for poorer families, premiums are thus provided for certain categories of public officials. Do you want to know if you are one of them? And above all, when will you receive this financial boost? Linternaute.com takes stock.

The President of the Republic had promised it during a speech, the Minister of Health gave the details. The premium for caregivers will concern both front-line health workers against coronavirus and those who are not. The amount, however, differs:

1,500 euros “for all health service personnel managing the health crisis” in “the most affected departments and departments that have received patients” with Covid-19 in the least affected departments.

500 euros for all other health personnel.

For the hospital public service specifically, the government also announced an overtime increase of 50%. This represents on average more than 600 euros, said Olivier Véran. “In total, the hospitals of the departments and the most tense departments will be able to collect, through the bonus and the increased overtime, a total amount of the order of 2000 €”, estimated the ministry of Health in a press release. Asked at the Sud Radio microphone, the Secretary of State, Olivier Dussopt, had indicated that he wanted the premium be paid in May for caregivers.

“The government also wants a bonus to be paid to staff who fulfill a decisive mission within nursing homes and home services in the medico-social sector,” added the Prime Minister. “We need to discuss this with local authorities, in particular with the departments which are often the funders, to determine the conditions for funding this premium.”

Yes, but only agents who continue their missions during this period of confinement linked to the coronavirus crisis (Covid-19), should benefit from it. In total, one in five state civil servants should receive this tax-free bonus, the maximum amount of which is 1,000 euros, or 400,000 people, according to the Ministry of Public Accounts. The following are particularly concerned: prison guards, customs and teachers caring for children of caregivers. Are you teleworking? The latter is, a priori, not incompatible with the premium.

Premiums for agents of the #FunctionPublic State: the ministries “will decide on the scope of eligibility according to the increased activity of agents, agents in face-to-face and sometimes but certainly in a more marginal way in telework” (@olivierdussopt in the Senate yesterday) pic .twitter.com / UVeuOb47Qr – Bastien Scordia (@Bas_scordia) April 17, 2020

The cost of the measure is estimated at 300 million euros for the State civil service. What about the payment date? A priori, it will be necessary to wait for the end of the state of health emergency.

“For the territorial public service, we are going to leave the possibility to the mayors to pay, if they wish, and I know that many wish it, this bonus” to their agents, had made Gérald Darmanin know at the microphone of Europe 1. As for the state civil service, the maximum amount of this bonus will be 1,000 euros.