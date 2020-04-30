ENERGY CHECK. More than five million households will receive their energy vouchers this year. When will you receive it? How to use it ? We answer your questions.

[Mis à jour le 06 avril 2020 à 10h43] Did you receive it ? Energy checks should soon arrive in your mailbox. Questioned on the microphone of Classic Radio on Friday, Minister Elisabeth Borne confirmed that the device would be maintained during this period of coronavirus health crisis (Covid-19). In total, 5.5 million households will benefit from the check in 2020, for an amount of 48 and 277 euros. “Given the period, shipments are going to be a bit longer than usual, they started this week, “she said.” We will make sure that all checks arrive at their destination. “She also announced more flexible conditions of use : the checks for the year 2019 can thus be used until August 2020, and not March 2020. The first concerned? Those are the households residing in Pas-de-Calais, if we trust the dispatch calendar published by the government. As a reminder, the energy check is a device to help pay energy bills (electricity, gas, heating oil, heating costs included in the fee) or expenditure related to energy renovation (in addition to aid like CITE) of housing. There is no prior process to benefit from it.

It is reserved for the most modest households. Its attribution therefore depends:

Household resources: your reference tax income is taken into account. Be careful, he must be less than 10,700 euros per consumption unit (UC). As an indication, one person represents a CU. The second person is counted at 0.5 and each person at 0.3 CU.

Composition of your household

To find out if you can benefit from the energy voucher, you must therefore divide your reference tax income by the number of consumption units in your household. Very concretely, this means that the tax reference income should not exceed 10,700 euros for a single person and almost 16,000 euros for a couple subject to common taxation (married or PACS).

The site dedicated to the energy voucher system allows you to use a simulator, here. You just need to fill in your tax number. Do you have trouble finding the latter? Get your hands on your latest tax notice or your tax form for the 2019 tax return for example. The information from the tax authorities being directly transmitted to the service, you will know if you can benefit from the energy check or not.

The amount of the energy voucher depends on the resources and composition of your household. To determine this, the government established a scale. Here is the scale that applies this year:

RFR / UC <5,600 euros 5,600 euros As you can see, a single person can receive an energy check for a maximum amount of 194 euros.

You don’t have to do anything. The energy voucher is automatically assigned. In fact, it is the tax administration which transmits the list of eligible households to the Service and Payment Agency (ASP). The latter is in charge of editing and sending the check by mail. Eligible households therefore receive it automatically.

The Services and Payments Agency (ASP) generally sends out items in early spring, for the period from April to March of the following year. In 2020, if we trust the calendar of the Ministry of Ecological and Inclusive Transition, that you can find here the first payments were to take place since Friday, March 27. A date somewhat postponed due to the health crisis. Here is the schedule for the 2020 energy check:

From March 27 : Pas-de-Calais

From March 30 to April 3, 2020 : North, Bas-Rhin, Eure-et-Loir, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Réunion, Somme, Aisne, Oise, Isère, Corse, Marne, Ardennes, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Territoire de Belfort, Haut-Rhin , Vosges, Haute-Marne, Aube, Haute-Saône, Doubs, Jura, Deux-Sèvres, Martinique, Saône-et-Loire, Nièvre, Yonne, Haute-Savoie, Gironde.

April 6-10, 2020 : Ain, Savoie, Drôme, Allier, Haute-Loire, Rhône, Ardèche, Loire, Cantal, Puy-de-Dôme, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Paris, Essonne .

From April 14 to 17, 2020: Hauts-de-Seine, Val d’Oise, Seine-Maritime, Orne, Eure, Calvados, Manche, Loir-et-Cher, Sarthe, Cher, Loiret, Indre, Mayenne, Indre-et-Loire, Maine-et-Loire , Vendée, Loire-Atlantique,

From April 20 to 24, 2020: Ille-et-Vilaine, Côtes d’Armor, Finistère, Morbihan, Creuse, Corrèze, Haute-Vienne, Vienne, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gers, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Landes, Hautes-Pyrénées , Pyrénées-Orientales, Ariège, Aveyron, Haute-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne, Lot, Tarn, Lozère, Aude.

April 27-29, 2020 : Vaucluse, Hérault, Gard, Mayotte, Bouches-du-Rhône, Alpes-Maritimes, Hautes-Alpes, Alpes de Haute Provence, Var.

How long can you use your energy voucher? The deadline

If you are a beneficiary of the energy voucher, know that its expiration date is listed. It generally takes place on March 31 of the calendar year following the year of issue. Exceptionally, as announced by Minister Elisabeth Borne, the 2019 checks may be used until August 2020.

The energy voucher can be sent by post or delivered by hand to the energy supplier. In this case, you must attach a copy of a document showing your customer references and put them on the back of the check. But you can also use it directly online, on the website chequeenergie.gouv.fr. Note that in the case of carrying out work, the check can be used directly to settle the invoice. However, please note that this work must be carried out by a professional “Recognized guarantor of the environment” (RGE). You will find the list of RGE professionals on the info service renovation site.

What are the advantages of the energy voucher?

If you are eligible for the energy voucher and you are a consumer of gas or electricity, you also benefit from the following associated advantages:

Free opening and commissioning of a new contract in the event of a move,

An 80% reduction on the invoicing of a technician’s trip in the event of non-payment and interruption of supply.