The Moroccan authorities have been able to act boldly and reflexively on vital issues related to the pandemic. Sometimes, being ahead of the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO). On Monday, April 6, the director general of this UN dependent body, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, only recommended the use of masks for the sick or those who cared for patients at home. And he warned in a press conference that the massive use of them could endanger the toilets, who were the ones who really needed them.

However, that same day, Morocco decreed the obligation to wear masks for everyone who went out on the street since Tuesday, April 7. And he did it overnight. On Monday night he announced it and the next day it was already compulsory. Violation of the rule carries penalties of up to three months in prison and a fine of up to DH 1,300, equivalent to 110 euros.

In theory, the State had manufactured and distributed subsidized masks throughout the country at a price equivalent to 0.07 euros. And they would be available in supermarkets and pharmacies. Industry Minister Moulay Hafid Elalamy was already announcing that Tuesday, April 7, when the law came into force that the country began producing masks a week ago, which they first distributed among the health sector and law enforcement officials. “Today we produce three million units a day and we will soon pass to five million. Soon we will export Moroccan masks to Europe,” he said.

But applying the law was more difficult than writing it. The reality is that for at least two weeks it was impossible to find them in many places. And in some pharmacies they sold a mask as fragile as paper, with a stapled elastic. Despite their low quality, they sold for one euro. In other words, a scam that many citizens had no choice but to submit to. Almost a hundred people

On April 23, the Industry Minister openly reported on the scams and corruption that had arisen in the distribution chain. He talked about the pulse he had with textile producers, because they had to abide by a regulated price and at the moment they couldn’t export. He also reported that he had asked a dairy plant and the Coca-Cola company for help to help him with the distribution. He added that they already produced 6.8 million masks and that they would soon reach 8 million. And he said that he saw this crisis as an opportunity.

The minister, a founding businessman of the Saham group, which covers sectors such as insurance, finance, real estate and also healthcare, recently commented to Le Monde that there are 35 companies dedicated to manufacturing unsubsidized masks. “Five of them already export half of their production to Europe. We have a lot of demand from foreign countries and since we already have the national need satisfied, in a few weeks we will authorize more companies to export.”

Masks are available everywhere nowadays – at drugstores and corner stores. In total, 160 million have been distributed. Morocco, a country of 36 million inhabitants, was soon at the forefront of the world in its restrictive containment measures. The Government decreed house confinement on March 20 and has extended it until May 20. At the moment, there is no talk of de-escalation. At the moment, until last Tuesday, a total of 5,053 positive cases of coronavirus had been counted and 179 deaths were registered since the start of the pandemic, a figure slightly lower than the 185 deaths that occurred in Spain only on the day of 4 may. Across the African continent, cases of contagion exceed 48,000 this Tuesday. Now in Rabat everyone wears face masks. Even when traveling alone in their private cars.

