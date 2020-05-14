Despite the situation in Argentina since March 20 due to the spread of COVID-19, there are already several activities that were reactivated or that never stopped thanks to their importance in the daily routine of society. One of them are supermarkets and large food chains that are responsible for carrying out a detailed and exhaustive process when it comes to bringing basic food items to the shelves. One of the clearest examples -in addition to being one of the most consumed foods-, is milk. It is well known that it is of utmost importance to continue with the correct chain of protocols to maintain its natural freshness. For this reason, working with foods that are so sensitive and important to people is a great responsibility for companies in the sector.

Despite the inconveniences that arose with the spread of the pandemic, Mastellone Hnos. Maintained its usual work rhythm, thus achieving the objective of keep the same time from milking until the milk reaches the gondola fresh. This period has a maximum period of 48 hours.

How the milk reaches the gondola

Milk is removed every day from more than 620 drums through around 170 trucks they keep it refrigerated to preserve its purity. Once it reaches the classification plants, it is analyzed to classify it according to its quality. However, only the highest quality milk is packaged under the La Serenísima seal.

Once it reaches the processing plants, it is pasteurized and transformed into the different presentations and products: fluid or powdered milk, dulce de leche, cream, butter or cheese. Likewise, Mastellone works with dairy farms that feed the cows with the best pastures, ensuring that the product is of good quality from the source.

However, in the current framework that Argentina is going through, the company had to make decisions that allow it to continue producing as it does every day, although the reality of the country has changed substantially.

Security measures to face an unprecedented context

To ensure that the company delivers its products in its most 70 thousand points of saleThe first decision was linked to protecting the health of workers. Is about 3,500 people who work directly and 22,000 who do it indirectly. For this reason, the company designed and implemented a prevention protocol that reviews daily a possible advance of the virus.

Among the measures implemented, He gave each driver of collection, milk transfer, product delivery and repositories a safety kit with 70% alcohol or gel alcohol, latex gloves, eye protection and chinstrap.

Furthermore, according to the disposition of the national government, granted preventive license for employees over 60 years and at risk groups as determined by WHO. Along these same lines, he promoted telework for the administrative sector.

In turn, he implemented a daily temperature control system in all work areas of the company and to all workers at the time of their entry. Likewise, it intensified hygiene and hand cleaning measures in all its complexes; provided gel alcohol or 70% alcohol for all collaborators; established a direct contact line between collaborators and medical service personnel to evacuate doubts and detect symptoms.

In addition, he established the mandatory use of chinstraps for all people who enter the company’s plants as well as carry out permanent disinfections in all common areas, dining rooms, bathrooms and common circulation spaces. These measures accompany the rule of social distancing at least 1.5 meters away.

In the industrial area, the firm staggered staff entry hours, separating between sectors. At the same time, it organized the production processes, times and rest areas in order to guarantee the minimum distance.

These new safety procedures are carried out without losing sight of the objective of obtaining product quality and the enormous challenge that the situation does not affect the reception of 3.4 million liters per day -annual average- that are processed at the General Rodríguez plant, Buenos Aires.

After more than 50 days from the start of the mandatory isolation decreed by the Argentine president, the companies expanded their security standards in order to provide a correct service to their clients. Undoubtedly, the current context changed in an unprecedented way the ways of working and health care.