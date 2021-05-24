How Microsoft transforms the Surface Duo into a gaming laptop

05/24/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Since the announcement of the Microsoft Surface Duo, the company already conceived of this mobile device as a new way to play Xbox titles through the Game Pass app via streaming. Having a dual screen of such characteristics could benefit the game in this terminal in several ways, and this concept has finally materialized. And is that Dual screen support has been supported through an update to the Xbox app on Android.

This new update allows devices such as the Surface Duo to make use of one of the two screens for touch control, which means that the buttons would be placed at the bottom and would allow us to play the titles in a more comfortable and simple way. available in the Xbox app. It has been through The Verge that journalist Tom Warren explores all these characteristics. Through the tweet that we leave you below these lines you can see in a better way how this new way to play video games on mobile would work.

Microsoft is turning its Surface Duo into a handheld Xbox today. The latest app update for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) let’s you use one screen for touch controls and the other for the game. It’s like a Nintendo 3DS with Xbox games. Details here: https://t.co/ubbsEAW3r8 pic.twitter.com/aP94t9xgzC – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 24, 2021

In recent months Microsoft has been adding touch control to a good number of games on its Game Pass platform. At the moment there are more than 50 games that have this function, being able to enjoy titles such as Sea of ​​Thieves, Gears 5 or Minecraft Dungeons with these controls. However, in case it does not convince us, we also have the possibility of connecting a controller to the device and playing through physical controls.