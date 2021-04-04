How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger’s Privacy

“In your 20s, you’re still so jagged and fractured, and I feel like everything has sort of cohered,” she told the magazine. Williams would only share (“I would tell you everything … but the internet’s an a – hole,” she pointed out) that she and Elverum, a singer-songwriter who performs as Mount Eerie, were planning to wed in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks.

They had met through mutual friends. Elverum was a widower, having lost his wife of 13 years in 2016, and a father of a then 3-year-old daughter. He was based in Washington but packed up for Brooklyn, where they all moved into a new home.

“I never gave up on love,” Williams told Vanity Fair. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free. “

Heath’s father, Kim ledger, told the Sydney Morning Herald in their native Australia that his family was “terribly happy” for Michelle. He added, “She’s very private and I don’t really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy.”