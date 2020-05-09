News professionals are getting closer to the public on their social media profiles. On this Mother’s Day they share anecdotes and photos of their mothers and their children.

The faces of Gloria Ordaz and Alejandra Molina arrive at 5 p.m. to the houses of Miami in the Telemundo 51 Newscast, but these two journalists and television presenters share their professional work with the most important of all, that of being mothers.

As the celebration approaches this Sunday, May 11, we ask you to express what you admire most about your mother and what you like to do with them whenever you have the opportunity to spend time together.

“Her strength,” Ordaz said of his mother, Gloria Sobrino, who appears in the photo with her at Gloria’s wedding in the Dominican Republic with businessman and publicist Freddy Balsera, in 2014.

Ordaz is the mother of Diego Alejandro, who turns 4 in June.

Last year, around this time, when the journalist was expecting her second son, Sebastián Mateo, she dedicated these words to her oldest son.

Lindsay Casinelli, presenter of TUDN Univision, with her children Mikele and Massimo Alessandro.

“You will grow up, my son, and here will be your mother to remind you that for me you will always be a baby and that your smile makes me the happiest mother in the universe,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Sebastián Mateo will be one year old on May 14.

Alejandra Molina, who in addition to the 5 o’clock newscast with Ordaz presents the one at noon on the local Telemundo station, said she greatly admires the dynamism and energy of her mother, Ana Molina.

“She is always ready to help me and my children. Now, during the pandemic, he spends most of his time at my house, and he takes care of the chores of the children’s school with my dad, “said the presenter, who is the mother of Brandon and Liam, ages 9 and 6. years.

He also loves to see his mom taking pains in the kitchen because “she does it very well”, and luckily, from time to time he shares a recipe with her.

Univision’s TUDN sports hosts Lindsay Casinelli and Adriana Monsalve also sent photos with their mom and kids.

Casinelli said that what he admires most about his mom, Delia Casinelli, is her ability to be present when she feels most vulnerable.

“My mom has been in my worst moments to get up and in my best moments to celebrate, she always is, regardless of the time or circumstance, for me and my brothers,” said Casinelli.

Alejandra Molina on vacation with her children Brandon and Liam.

Casinelli, presenter of República Deportiva and Contacto Deportivo, has two children, Massimo Alessandro and Mikele.

What Adriana Monsalve admires most about her mother, Cricel Monsalve, is “her integrity and her desire to instill good values ​​in us”.

The sports journalist said that her mother always encouraged her to have self-confidence and supported her to develop her abilities.

His most important advice was “Trust you. You can, ”said Monsalve, who is the mother of Matías, 11, and Miranda, 7.

“When we are together we like to tell each other about our daily things,” added Monsalve. “She likes to read and she tells me the book on duty.”

For Monsalve, his mother is that bond that holds the different generations together with the “stories of the grandmother.”

“They leave my children with a beautiful legacy,” concluded Monsalve.

This season of social distancing and home confinement has been particularly difficult for mothers because they have had to do a job that teachers regularly do, that of helping their children to advance in school.

As many have shared on social networks, this has been the moment of truth to understand the importance of teachers.

El Nuevo Herald is greeting not only the professional mothers of the news, but invites readers to share photos with their mother and children.

You can call our social networks on Instagram and Twitter: @elnuevoherald (“taggearnos”) or @ sarahmoreno1585.

Have a happy Mother’s Day!

Sarah Moreno covers business, entertainment and trending topics in South Florida. He graduated from the University of Havana and Florida International University.

