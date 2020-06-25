HALFTIME

Oaxaca.- When a soccer player is nicknamed « the next Messi » it is because talent runs through his veins and could be destined for great things. Such is the case of Luka Romero, the teenager who made his LaLiga debut with Mallorca against Real Madrid and who is Mexican because his father played soccer in our country in 2004.

On June 24, 2020, it was marked in the history of the Spanish League, since Luka Romero became the youngest rookie in history at just 15 years old, an unequivocal sample of the enormous potential that they see him not only in Mallorca , but in world football.

Why is Luka Romero Mexican?

The story goes back to 2003, when the Argentine Diego Romero came to Mexico to play with the disappeared Alacranes de Durango in the Silver Division. He was there for a year and a half between Apertura 2003 and Apertura 2004. It was just in that last semester that Luka Romero was born, who is Mexican for being born in Durango, like his brother Tobías, although neither of his parents has the nationality .

Why does Luka Romero play in Spain?

Luka was only the first three years of his life in Mexico since the family moved to Spain and it was there that the doors of soccer were opened to him at the age of 10 with unsuccessful tests in Barcelona. A year later Mallorca arrived, where in his first season with the Alevines category he added 41 goals in 21 games.

As he went up in categories, he caught the attention of the lower-level coaches, especially for his scoring and game-making abilities. At just 15 years old he was called to the First Team to train after the coronavirus pandemic and now he has the record of being the youngest footballer to debut in the First Division.

Did the Mexican National Team look for Luka Romero?

During the administration of Juan Carlos Ortega as coordinator of Minor Teams, the priority was to observe the players of the basic forces of the Liga MX teams, following up on the young people who were training in national territory.

Unlike Mexico, Argentina did see his development and summoned him to the U-15 Selection for the 2019 South American Tournament taking advantage of the fact that he has the nationality for his father and mother. Since then, young Romero has stated that his plan is to represent Albiceleste.

Despite that, there is a possibility for Luka Romero to play with Mexico and go through the regulations, since the teenager could change his team as long as he does not play an official game with the absolute representation of Argentina.

The hope of the people of the Mexican National Team is to show you that there are several cases of former soccer players who played in our country and their children carry that of the Tricolor, such as Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Abreu, Xabier Biscayzacu and Benjamín Galdames.